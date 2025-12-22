Welp, as predicted by everyone, Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Department of Justice did not release all the government’s Epstein files on Friday, as the law requires her to do. Instead, the DOJ released what Democratic House Oversight Committee member Rep. Robert Garcia said was only about 10 percent of the files. And what was released was heavily redacted, including a 119-page document that was blacked out entirely. Though the word “Trump” still appears in the release more than 600 times, derp!

And certain things were added, too, it seems.

Nice try! And then, oops, busted again:

Then, after Reps. Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie said they were drafting up a resolution with contempt of Congress charges for Bondi, which would also allow a congressional committee to review document redactions to make sure they are legitimate, the DOJ Xitted yet another try at being the most transparent administration the world has ever known:

What more, 15 documents were released and then quickly deleted, including two that had photos of Trump. And then the DOJ restored them again, soon after Pam’s number two Todd Blanche humiliated himself on Meet The Press. He arrived at NBC with a bucket and a mop to try to help clean up his boss’s image, but he did not help.

Why did the DOJ put up those those pictures with Trump and then take them down? Well, you see, even after working 14,000 overtime hours and Dan Bongino having a nervous breakdown, quitting and taking his desktop Funko Pops home, everybody at the FBI still did such a sloppy job that they forgot to protect the victims!

So that means the pictures of Donald Trump that were taken down were pictures of Epstein victims with Trump? SHUT UP! THAT IS NOT WHAT TODD BLANCHE SAID!

Todd’s voice was straining hard. Why does he sound like he’s about to cry? He gets a paycheck and health insurance either way, right?

And oh hey, Kristen Welker wanted to know, why did Todd give Ghislaine Maxwell that sweet deal? It was for SECRET PRISON SAFETY REASONS! You civilians just wouldn’t understand!

They can’t release all the files, you see, because there’s just so many! That Joe Biden planted and are full of Democrats! Look over there, it’s Bill Clinton!

One thing is for sure, I will certainly not vote for that Bill Clinton fellow again. And I am taking down all of the Noam Chomsky, Bill Gates and Chris Tucker flags I sewed to fly next to the rainbow one across the lagoon at my Jersey Shore beach house in Martha-Ann Alito’s general direction. You win this round, Martha-Ann.

Bill Clinton’s chief of staff responded, “There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships with him after. We are in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that. Everyone, especially MAGA, expects answers, not scapegoats.”

Indeed, even MAGA.

And here is your reminder that Donald Trump busting the cabal of pedophiles is the entire raison d’être du QAnon! Per Wikipedia:

Their core belief is that a cabal of Satanic, cannibalistic child molesters in league with the deep state is operating a global child sex trafficking ring and that Donald Trump is secretly leading the fight against them.

Maybe Donald Trump should have had the good sense not to invite that Bill Clinton guy and his wife to his wedding to Marla, or donate to Hillary’s campaign. How confusing this all must be for QAnon! Trump’s lackeys can’t keep their stories straight, because neither can the Big Guy. They’re all on their own to try to come up with excuses.

And ouch, what timing, for files to start dripping out (or not) right after that Vanity Fair article came out where Susie Wiles was like, oh yeah, I’ve seen those Epstein files, Trump is all over them, everybody knows that, duh, and boy did Pam Bondi “whiff” that whole thing!

“[Trump] is in the file. And we know he’s in the file. And he’s not in the file doing anything awful.” Trump “was on [Epstein’s] plane…he’s on the manifest. They were, you know, sort of young, single, whatever—I know it’s a passé word but sort of young, single playboys together.”

Young, single playboys? Together? So Susie Wiles looked at photos of dental chairs, sex gloves, a child with passages from Lolita scribbled all over her, an FBI report of Trump and Epstein creeping together as far back as ‘95, and thought, just young playboy things?

And yes indeedy, another released file confirmed their buddyship some more. Remember Maria Farmer, who went to the FBI twice about Epstein and Trump’s creepy behavior? And also that Epstein had threatened to burn her house down if she told anyone about him stealing nude photos of her at 16 and her 12-year-old sister Annie, and asking her for more pictures of naked young girls? There is confirmation the FBI took her report and proceeded to not do one damn thing. Reminder:

Maybe instead of worrying about the files we should just believe victims. Crazy talk!

During Trump’s first campaign for president, author Michael Wolff and Epstein were musing what their ideal statement would be from Trump about his past associations with Epstein: “He’ll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime.”

That sure would have been a less embarrassing way to go. Embrace radical transparency! Free himself from whatever hold Vladimir Putin has over him! But whatever is in there must just be unforgivable, even by his kinds of people, the ones who already knew they were best friends and forgave him about it, along with forgiveness for all the felonies, the fraud, and the rest of the [gestures all around]. Something even the cult would not tolerate.

Tell you what, those Katie Johnson allegations sound less far-fetched all the time. Her lawsuit, if you will remember, was against Trump for raping her in 1994 at age 13, and was filed in 2016, before Epstein was arrested the second time, and before any details were publicly known about things like Epstein’s massage room. (That lawsuit was dropped the same year, after her lawyer citied “numerous threats”.)

We are just saying! Whatever it-all actually is, we surely won’t be finding it out if Pammy Jo and Todd can help it. Much less see a single client get charged!

CATCH UP IF YOU MUST.

[The Guardian / ABC Australia / Newsweek / Politico archive link / Wired / Washington Post gift link]

