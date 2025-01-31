Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning friends and enemies. Let’s do some news!

Nods sagely, mmhmmm? Mmmhmmm?

[O]h wait, Donny can’t call up the Aviation Safety Committee — because right now, there’s no one at the other end to pick up the phone.

(Jeff Tiedrich)

Government works until it doesn’t. And none of Trump’s lickspittles know their tongues from his asshole. (Garrett Graff, but he didn’t say it like that.) Staffing was not “normal”; the guy who let (?) the helicopter and airplane crash was doing two jobs. (New York Times) Don’t worry though, Trump’s already blaming Democrats, Joe Biden, and Pete Buttigieg is gay. It’s at the New York Times if you feel like going to look for it.

Moment of silence for Marianne Faithfull, here summoning among my favorite antifascists, Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht.

My governor, Gretchen Whitmer, should have been on this MAD DEM GOVS call with Chuck Schumer telling him to BUCK THE FUCK UP CHUCK. (Gift link New York Times) I’m always the *most-defendiest* of all the pundit people when it comes to the Democrats — “they weren’t feckless, it’s not their fault we had Manchin or Sinema or fucking Max Baucus” or whatever — but this shit has been unbelievably dispiriting. The Fucking News is much more used to yelling at Democrats, and does so here. (TFN: link fixed!)

Is a college Lunar New Year lunch for international students “DEI”? Fuck it, why not. Michigan? Be ashamed. Be very ashamed. (Bridge Michigan)

Robyn covered it for open thread yesterday, but this douche priest did a Heil Elon Hitler salute and Anglicans defrocked him TOOT FUCKIN SWEET, and you need to read their excellent statement. (Anglican Catholic Church) And of course there’s the Pennsylvania town council lady who had to resign just for not-anti-semitically doing the Elon Musk Hitler salute. She’s so sad you would think she meant anything bad by it, anything at all. (HuffPost)

Here she is with her shit-eating grin. Hope she’s doing okay.

The Zambian priest who evangelizes about solar power — and who’s been trained to repair the devices as they age and break down. I love this story. (Reasons to Be Cheerful)

Friends of immigrants in Alabama got their PROTESTING SHOES ON. (AL) I love it when Fox local affiliates aren’t all Foxy. This one is about “Detroit councilwoman urges immigrants to know your rights” and they’re like “and don’t forget the Fourth Amendment!” (Fox 2 Detroit)

As always, fuck Ted Cruz. (Techdirt)

EVAN POPS IN: Wonkette will have more on this today, but at my Friday place, I’m on about how assholes like Trump and Pete Hegseth scream “DEI!” to hide what losers they really are. Come by! Share! Subscribe! [The Moral High Ground]

EVAN BACK OUT!

All Wonkette posts are free. Send to a friend! Share

Suggested by our friend Jeannette, it’s a great song of love and friendship and just kidding no it’s not, but it is our new anthem. Obviously we’re going with the uncensored version, which means you have to click over to the Youtubes so it can ensure your poor virgin ears are of age.

