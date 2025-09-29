Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chino Cherokee's avatar
Chino Cherokee
16m

So let me get this straight.

Trump's party controls the House and the Senate.

Trump is the president, and tightly controls every single aspect of the Federal Government right now.

But the blame for the shutdown is going to be on the Democrats?

What's next: Dem's fault the Epstein Files haven't been released?

FFS

2 replies
Bitter Scribe's avatar
Bitter Scribe
18m

Bagging on Schumer is easy, but what cards does the guy have? When you lose the trifecta, you just don't have a lot of leverage. All those soreheads who are bitching for Democrats to "do something"...if you stayed home in November out of a snit over "Genocide Joe" or whatever, kindly STFU.

4 replies
