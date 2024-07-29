Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Alexandra Petri is concerned that Republicans might not be able to keep their racist sexism to themselves! (Gift link Washington Post. I think.)

Oh dear, Kamala Harris “irked” Bibi Netanyahu. That’s a shame. (Axios)

I guess the French did the Last Supper with drag performers for the Olympics opening ceremony? Obviously everyone is GRRR MAD but that sounds amazing! (AP)

Here’s the best video of it I can find. LOVE! :D

Kamala Harris signed up 170,000 volunteers last week. Why, is that a lot? (AP)

This has the too-online people (that’s you!) just swimming in joy and YAY and love. Kamala Harris’s campaign is going with the Wonkette-led tactic of calling Trumpers GROSS and weird. (ABC News)

He keeps saying this, out loud, with his cat butthole mouth. “And again, Christians, get out and vote. Just this time. You won’t have to do it any more, four more years, you know what? It’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine. You won’t have to vote any more, my beautiful Christians. I love you Christians, I’m not Christian, I love you. Get you, you gotta get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not gonna have to vote.” (Independent / Tiedrich)

Has he ever said out loud before that he’s not Christian? I mean, it seems obvious to the rest of us, but has he ever told them?

Well well well, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (a lunatic running for governor) has a wife who has been mayyyyyyybe putting her hands in her nonprofit cookie jar. The state’s told her to repay $132,000. I’m sure it was all just an innocent goof! (NC Newsline) Previously! (Wonkette)

The New York Times retracted its “I’m voting for Trump” quote from Fraudy Chili Fingers, although with a more detailed mea culpa than usual. Personally, I think they should have kept her in there and just explained: Fraudy Chili Fingerses vote Trump. (Mediaite)

Is it finally finally finally FINALLY time to fire US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy? Joe Biden’s nominated Val Demings to the USPS board of governors. (Fox 35 Orlando)

Obligatory:

Tesla is having profit … issues … right after agreeing to Elno’s $56 BILLION pay package. I’m sure there’s no buyer’s remorse at all, because they are very stupid people. (More Perfect Union) Meanwhile, SpaceX is suing to call the National Labor Relations Board unconstitutional, and a federal court in Texas agrees! (NLRB Edge)

What is “brat,” fellow olds? I don’t know either! Not afraid to be servicey, it’s Teen Vogue!

