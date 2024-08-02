Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Stupid Joe Biden speech making me cry.

“President Trump has said repeatedly that he could have gotten the hostages out without giving anything in exchange. What do you say to the former president?” “Why didn’t he do it when he was president?”

Oh man cry cry cry stupid cry.

LOL yes of course JD Vance said Joe Biden got the Russian hostages home because Putin was scared … of Trump. If anything it just makes too much sense! (CNN)

The Wall Street Journal — Evan Gershkovich’s colleagues, of course — owns the story of Inside the Negotiations to Free Evan Gershkovich, and holy lord. Longread, find the time. (Gift link WSJ)

Democrats having EVENTS. I’ve found both a brunch and a happy hour for Kamala near me just in the next week. See what’s near you! (Democrats)

Why the progressive Left is all about Tim Walz. (It’s because he’s awesome, but also other things, like “they are being pragmatic” and also “they are being unity.”) (Public Notice)

I’ve been meaning to give you this one for days now, but it’s a delightful list of Trump’s beloathed hires, and all the horrible bitching he did, just ragging on them over and over, about his attorneys general and the rest, in light of his terrible hiring of JD Vance. (The New Republic)

Robby Starbuck is the odious twerp who’s sending his half-million twitter followers after any corporation that does Pride events or anything regarding diversity (most recently Tractor Supply and Deere and Co.; next up is Harley Davidson), and yet nobody seems to care that he’s an absolute nutty creep. (Popular Info)

LOL bless these cops:

The cops, who I assume are the most self-aware police officers in the tri-state area, resisted Gall’s directives. “This isn’t Texas. You can’t shoot somebody for simply going on your property,” one told Gall. “Do you hear what you’re saying? You’re all white, privileged people with high-powered jobs.”

Anyway, this judge lady who threatened the Black teens might finallllly (two years later) not be a judge soon anymore. (Balls and Strikes)

Late to this one, but a hero Subway sandwich shop worker in Milwaukee refused to serve a bunch of drippy dicks in anti-gay and anti-abortion shirts during the RNC there. My favorite part of the story is when it notes that the Daily Mail was outraged on the men’s behalf — and then the Daily Mail blurred out the shirts’ messages its own self. (LGBQT Nation)

The online transvestigators trying to prove errrrrebody’s trans (but not everybody is cake). (Teen Vogue)

Like, you know who’s not trans? Neither of these Olympics women’s boxing competitors. But that hasn’t stopped JK Rowling from abusing the cis women she thinks are too mannish. (Wired)

They’re getting real Nazi over in England after a teenaged man (not the fictional man with the Arab name made up by Russian fake news sites, but possibly a man whose parents immigrated from Rwanda) slaughtered small girls at a Taylor Swift dance class. They’re getting realllll into it. (UK Post)

This Bloomberg lady says the same thing Robyn is always saying: If you want less “shrink” in retail, hire people to staff your store. And no, making somebody get in a line of “baby ducks” following around the one person with the key to unlock your toothbrush isn’t it. (Bloomberg gift link)

Senate Democrats’ NO KINGS Act strips power from the Supreme Court to decide if Donald Trump is a fucking criminal. (Bill)

EVAN POPS IN! At my Friday place, it’s Olympics-thirty and time to round up all the weird MAGA crybabies competing to see who can snot-sob all over the Olympics FOR THE GOLD. Come by, subscribe, share! [The Moral High Ground]

OK, Evan out!

I brought you nerds a History Present.

