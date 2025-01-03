Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

They just now released the video of the January 6 pipe bomb assassination attempter. Yes, now. If you have any information about how that is totally Large Marge Taylor Greene, please leave Merrick Garland a VM, he obviously checks them religiously. (ABC News)

Joe Biden said Trump could learn some decency from Jimmy Carter, and Fox News has never heard a president say a more shocking thing. (Independent)

The Washington Post did more journalism about all the ways Republicans want to transfer your money to the already obscenely rich. (Gift link Washington Post)

Should we just let billionaires not pay taxes, y/n? (The Bulwark)

Should we throw 4 million people off Obamacare, y/n? (ACA Signups)

Business Insider thinks Joe Biden might get some credit for his massive infrastructure investments. I am too cynical I guess, because I’m pretty sure those and the Pharma price controls are going to be remembered as happening under Donald Trump ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (Insider)

Chuck Schumer’s backing Wisconsin’s Ben Wikler for DNC chair. Wikler’s terrific, and since I’m not seeing Mallory McMorrow’s name anymore, should be a great choice. But what about Marianne Williamson? JK JK JK LOL. (Politico)

The new Washtenaw County, Michigan, sheriff is a former social worker. Is Ron DeSantis allowed to fire Michigan sheriffs? Will he try anyway? (Bolts)

“Salting,” getting a job specifically to go in and SABOTAGE I mean organize the workers, heart hug emoji! (Teen Vogue)

Bloomberg’s jealousy list: The stories they wished they’d written (or podcasted, or even youtubed). That’s some good shit! (Bloomberg)

Rebecca’s jealousy list: Australia making it a crime, like with consequences, if you knowingly steal from your workers! (ABC)

Let’s go do some crimes: Let’s embezzle all the money from the fruitcake company, and not pay. (Old Texas Monthly)

