Nick Fuentes, an Actual Nazi and erstwhile dining companion of our president-elect (LOLOLOLOLVOMIT) Donald Trump, posted what may have been his most popular rallying cry yet: “Your Body, My Choice. Forever.” That dude doesn’t even want to fuck women, he says fucking women is gay. He just wants to outlaw us not wanting to fuck him. Or something. I’m not entirely concerned with what he wants. But it’s not just him, actually, though he’s probably making a killing selling his little Nazi hats right now. It’s a fucking mass superspreader event.

From Institute for Strategic Dialogue:

On TikTok, female users are reporting that accounts are commenting “your body, my choice” en masse on their posts. One TikTok creator stated: “I had to delete a video because I was being threatened and several men commenting [sic] saying they couldn’t wait until I get raped or ‘your body my choice.’” Another stated: “I woke up this morning to men commenting ‘your body, my choice.’ In a TikTok forum on Reddit, a user posted: “Last night I reported one of the many comments I’ve seen saying ‘Your body, my choice.’ The comment has been left up and the report has been marked as not a violation. How? HOW THE FUCK is that not a violation?”

There’s more, of course, at the link. And Teen Vogue is watching too. Here’s some of what they quote Andrew Tate — with millions of little boy followers thinking he’s the tits — as saying:

“I saw a woman crossing the road today but I just kept my foot down. Right of way? You no longer have rights,” he wrote in one post. “The men are back in charge,” he said in another. And in a repost of a woman saying she’s “asking for a President who isn’t a rapist,” Tate wrote “REQUEST DENIED.”

It’s not just online threats. Anecdotes from social media like this one are terrifying:

I've now had two different friends with high school aged daughters who've been subjected to shitty teenage boys telling them “your body, my choice.” And to say I'm incandescently angry is an understatement. Guys, you shut that shit down if you hear it. This one is your work.

In the meantime, Black people all over the country are getting personalized texts, with their names on them, telling them to report for their enslavement in camps picking cotton. The texts are going to children as young as middle school — again, with the Black children’s names attached. They know the children’s names.

Incandescent with rage almost covers it … but I am scared. It worked. While Donna Rose gallumphed her nine-year-old body into the bathtub last night, I told her about the “Your body, my choice” meme, and that there were some boys who would think it was funny and great, and if they said it to her, to punch them in the face. She was not scared; she was PISSED OFF. But what the fuck good is that? How is a nine-year-old girl child supposed to be in charge of protecting herself?

I don’t have great ideas, I’m as lost as all of us right now. I see you in the comments talking about getting guns, and I’m not even going to tell you no. But man, look at all the new Trump voters, like these in the Bronx, who think Trump is going to fix crime (at 50-year lows) and immigration (many of them are immigrants but they’re sure he doesn’t mean them) and the economy (just wait until we no longer are pouring money into the cities!). Do they have any idea what that Trump vote meant for our daughters and our kids? Do they know it meant a blank check to try to force girls back into silence, back into the home, through rape and physical threat, like the literal Taliban? That boys are delighted to have a rapist as president because it means they can too? Do they think racial terrorism won’t mean them? IS THAT ALL TOTALLY LEGAL AND TOTALLY COOL?

I’m pissed off, and I’m scared, and I’m demoralized, and I’m not going to pretend I’m not. The fact that that’s what they want isn’t going to magically make me fightier. If you’ve got a daughter, squeeze her, and tell her to come to you or a grownup at the first sign something’s fucked. If you’ve got children of color, do the same. I have nothing else to offer, except MAKE SOME FUCKING NOISE, TELL YOUR FRIENDS THIS IS HAPPENING, SHOW THE WORLD THESE NASTY NAZI PRICKS. And if your friends or family voted for that, show them too. Show them exactly what they’ve unleashed.

Maybe they’ll start to rethink a thing or two, maybe they won’t. But if you’d like, you can join me over here in the corner where they put all the hysterical cunts.