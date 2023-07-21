Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Trump’s DOJ target letter has a “surprise crime”? But how can we continue to still be surprised? Just Security lawsplains.

CREW makes the case for disqualifying Trump for office under the 14th Amendment. SOLD!

Joe goes to Pennsylvania for BIDENOMICS! (CNN) Meanwhile, Joe widens “war on junk fees.” This time, the ones your shitty landlord is charging you, as well as bad mergers! (Reuters)

Free state college for California foster kids — including housing, food and books. I love Gavin Newsom. You gonna let him show you up like that, Gretchen Whitmer? (The Messenger)

“For us legacy admissions was never a very important feature of our admissions process, and truth be told, several years ago, I suggested that we just do away with it because it's a distraction. We're talking -- you and I are talking about legacy admissions rather than talking about the inequitable distribution of educational resources all across the country for K-12 students, or the inadequate funding of public universities across the country. We're talking about relatively small number of highly selective schools that give unfair preferential treatment to children of alumni. It was clear we should get rid of it. The supreme court's decision saying that we shouldn't consider the groups with which students are identified, racial groups, made it even clearer to me that it was indefensible to give preference to the children of alumni.” Yes, correct, Wesleyan President Michael Roth. (CNN)

According to your pal Myra watching the RFK Jr. “censorship” hearings or something, Elise Stefanik is introducing absolutely wacky poll results into the congressional record, saying that “8 in 10” people would have changed their votes if they’d just known about Hunter Biden’s laptop. Which is hilarious, because a) it’s hilarious, and b) Politifact slapped her down back when she was claiming it was 53 percent. Make the pie higher, Elise Stefanik!

UPS management is back at the bargaining table. BARGAIN, UPS MANAGEMENT! — Reuters

Fascinating: California’s Central Valley has a new old lake. — Gift link New York Times

Florida idiots challenge Arthur’s Birthday in elementary schools, yes, a book about the birthday of Arthur the Aardvark, the show your kid watched when he was a kid, and your kid is 30 now. — Popular Info

Fun story on the poor scammer trying to sell posts on Techcrunch.com. Poor scammer! Mean Techcrunch! — Techcrunch

Director Christopher Nolan has a brother rotting in a Costa Rican prison who was wanted by Costa Rica for being a hitman, before being incarcerated in (and trying to escape from) a US prison. (Sorry, I’d used an aggregation link that misinterpreted the original one here.) Wake me up when he kills John F. Kennedy! (How Stuff Works)

“AN INCOMPLETE LIST OF ACTIVITIES THAT YOU CAN ACTUALLY TRY IN A SMALL TOWN (for Jason, with love)” Perfection, Garrett Bucks at White Pages

Okay, which of these pineapple recipes are we making up first? Mezcal and pineapple, spicy scallop pineapple stirfry, pineapple pork chili, or the rest of them? (Better Homes & Gardens)

