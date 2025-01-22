Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Eighteen states sue Trump because this is illegal. This is illegal. This is illegal. (NBC News)

Boy all these news media organizations and the ADL can’t wait to tell us we didn’t see what we saw with our own eyes. (Marisa Kabas at The Handbasket) Jeff Tiedrich’s head is about to fly off his body. Pace yourself Jeff, it’s four years (?) of this shit. (Tiedrich)

Here’s Mariann Budde, your new favorite Episcopal bishop. Who let her in there?

Here’s the AP on it. (AP)

Meanwhile, shame on my beloved adopted homeland of Detroit, which produced this Trump pastor who immediately launched a crypto meme token, and immediately biffed it. (DL News) A 2022 explainer of why all crypto should die in a fire. It’s right there in the headline! (Current Affairs)

This unfortunately does make sense: Actually getting rid of immigrants will fuck the economy, as housing prices, restaurant labor costs, nursing homes, etc., skyrocket. So Trump will fuck blue state economies by raiding and locking up immigrants in Chicago, while Fox News plays the raids on a loop so Arizona and Texas will be happy but not have to pay more or see their economies tank. Ah, from the same post, this is dispiriting!

To take just one example among many, Jonathan Chait notes that Lordstown, Ohio, saw the closure of its GM plant in 2019 under Trump. Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act brought a massive new factory to Lordstown, along with 2,200 new jobs. The result: Trump gained voteshare in Lordstown in 2024. And even in the midst of this failure, the Democratic response has been to embark on more soul-searching as to how they might please Trump voters in order to woo them.

Well, I think we should stop! (The Bulwark)

Now that North Carolina state supreme court candidate, the one who already lost AND YET the Republican state supreme court is letting him try more anyway, is trying to throw out 5500 overseas military ballots. Not sure if those were part of or on top of the 60,000 ballots he was already trying to throw out. (Pro Publica)

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, took to BlueSky to brag that he’d asked Trump to fuck the Manhattan congestion pricing that’s already gone into effect and that’s already led to a massive drop in traffic and commute times for those still unwilling to take the train or a bus — whose fares Murphy just hiked Jan. 1 — while bitching that the Manhattan toll would hurt his constituents. It did not go well for him. (BlueSky) (New York City, you need to crack down on the people with obscured license plates, it’s a community health hazard. Get on it.) (Streetsblog NYC)

Robyn asked me to bring you this tab; she said it’s the best thing not produced by us at Wonkette in ages. Why are the liberals, the Democrats, and the feminists making young men hit us? I personally saw the lovely “Black men for Kamala” and “White dudes for Kamala” and the elevation of Coach Walz and his team of stocky middle aged Minnesotan football men as a really hopeful nontoxic masculine counter to the awful fascism of the New Young Right. Maybe there just wasn’t enough time for it to stick? (Liberal Currents)

There will be a backlash to their backlash. We can help it along by STAYING LOUD and not being COWARDS. (Paul Waldman)

