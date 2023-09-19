This Season, On IMPEACH
It's wonkette's evening news roundup!
Wait a minute, Republicans can’t keep the government running? That can’t be right.
House Speaker For The Ages Kevin McCarthy Flawlessly Passes Inevitable Government Shutdown
Heart hug :)
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro Gonna Do All The Voter Frauds (By Letting People Vote)
This poor dumb idiot (not a fed).
Capitol Riot Conspiracy Magnet Ray Epps Still Not A Fed, Now Under Federal Indictment.
This is my favorite sentence today:
Better do some more Newsmax GoFundMes or find your neighborhood Buy Nothing group on Facebook and see if anybody is giving away “legal bills.”
Oh boy, we’re so excited for this season of IMPEACH!
James Comer Throwing First Biden Impeachment Hearing Next Week, Promises No New Evidence Against Bidens
