Newsmax has been promoting its GoSchramMe defense fund for Rudy Giuliani constantly.

It’s apparently just incessant. Sebastian Gorka, the Trump Nazi, who is a host there because we guess anybody is allowed to be a host there, is all the time like VEE HAVE CREATED EINEN VEBSITE FÜR ZEE AMERIKANER HERO RUDY GIULIANI, ZEE GREATEST MAYOR OF 9/11 IN ZEE HISTORY OF ZEE AMERIKANER REICH! (Inexact quote.)

Greg Kelly has been pushing it. They’ve all been pushing it.

And they’re gonna need to push it more, because Rudy’s former lawyers just sued him for almost $1.4 million for unpaid legal fees.

Robert Costello, a partner at the law firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, sued Giuliani in New York Supreme Court. He and his law firm are seeking payment of legal services that Giuliani has received since 2019. According to the lawsuit, Costello’s firm began providing Giuliani legal services around November 2019, which continued through July of this year. The lawsuit said legal services provided by the firm included early representation in what became the election interference cases in Georgia and Washington, D.C. The law firm alleges that it billed Giuliani directly for fees and expenses totaling more than $1.5 million, and that Giuliani only paid $214,000.

If you’re thinking “Wait, Robert Costello? HENGH?” it’s probably because you’ve read his name on Wonkette many times since you were a baby.

To quote a summary of Costello’s greatest hits published on Wonkette a few months back:

In recent years, Costello played a central role in disseminating Hunter Biden's stolen laptop data. He represented Steve Bannon in his contempt of Congress case, during which he managed to get himself crosswise with the FBI by falsely claiming that Trump had invoked executive privilege to block Bannon from appearing. He hadn't. Costello represented Rudy Giuliani when he testified before Fulton County DA Fani Willis's special purpose grand jury about the efforts to interfere with the 2020 election certification. And, most importantly for our purposes today, he attempted to act as a back channel between Trumpland and Michael Cohen during the Mueller investigation. If that's ringing any bells, it's likely because Costello famously dangled a pardon to Cohen using a mangled Garth Brooks lyric. "Sleep well tonight, you have friends in high places," he said in an email intended to keep Cohen from exiting the joint defense agreement in 2018 and flipping on Trump.

ET CETERA! And he’s also the one who personally traveled to Mar-a-Lago with Roodles earlier this year to beg Trump for some legal bill moneys.

That is who is suing Rudy Giuliani for $1.36 million amero bucks. Thoughts and prayers, Rudy!

Better do some more Newsmax GoFundMes or find your neighborhood Buy Nothing group on Facebook and see if anybody is giving away “legal bills.”

Y’all remember how broke Rudy is? Trump won’t pay his legal bills, even though he begged, though Trump did later have a fundraiser for sad broke Rudy at Bedminster. There’s the defamation case from Smartmatic voting machines, and he’s liable for defaming those Georgia election workers, and so much more. Oh yes, the $10 million lawsuit against him from his former aide Noelle Dunphy, the one that claims he’s exactly the nasty disgusting filthy old piece of shit we already thought he was.

Rudy’s indicted in Georgia. He could yet be indicted by Jack Smith, since he’s listed as “co-conspirator #1” in the election-stealing case.

Oh, and there are all the disbarment recommendations.

In response, Rudy is very very very very very very very very very very very very very very upset that Robert Costello is hurting his feelings this way. Probably hasn’t tugged his chram even once since he found out.

"I can’t express how personally hurt I am by what Bob Costello has done," Giuliani said in a statement. "It’s a real shame when lawyers do things like this, and all I will say is that their bill is way in excess to anything approaching legitimate fees."

LMAO, bless his heart, his commissary account isn’t going to have ANY money in it when he goes to prison. He is going to have to trade backrubs for cigarettes, and nobody will ever let him listen to their radio, because there ain’t no mayor of 9/11 in the pokey.

We would pretend we feel bad for him except for how we don’t want to.

[NBC News]

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?