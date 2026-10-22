Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
16m

Also also, another hilarious bit of fallout from both the mass mailing and the incessant ads attacking James Talarico for wanting to "trans your kids" is that a subset of Texas Republicans are now mad at Paxton and at whoever sent the flyers, since their kids are asking questions about trans stuff

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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
39m

"The second, really disgusting thing is that by mailing this ratfuckery directly to homes all over Texas, the senders just might get trans kids beaten or worse"

Holy shit--we're going to end up with more homeless teens, aren't we?

FUCK YOU, TROLLS.

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