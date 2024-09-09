MN Gov. Tim Walz takes the stage at the 2024 Human Rights Campaign's National Dinner in Washington D.C., Saturday, Sept., 7, 2024.



On Saturday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz reminded a room full of LGBTQ+ people in DC that Democrats are the only ones who aren't trying to shove them back into America’s closet.

The Democratic nominee for vice president hopped out on stage to John Mellencamp’s “Small Town” to deliver the keynote address during the Human Rights Campaign's annual National Dinner before a fabulously dressed crowd of 3,500.

Walz praised the leadership of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, noting the US had fought to protect the rights of LGBTQ+ people in schools, the military, and their access to healthcare, saying it was "equal justice under the law," adding, "It's not to be debated."

Recalling how marriage equality started in Caliornia, Walz told a story about how Kamala Harris, as the state’s attorney general, personally called a clerk in Los Angeles who didn't want to marry two people.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at the 2024 Human Rights Campaign's National Dinner in Washington D.C., Sept., 7, 2024.

"‘You must start the marriages immediately,” Harris told the clerk during Walz story. He added, “She had the best line then — she told the clerk, ‘Have a good day. It’s going to be a fun one.’”

Walz said that their Republican opponents in the 2024 general election, disgraced former president Donald Trump and Ohio Senator JD Vance, can't mind their own damn business and are more concerned with taking away gay Americans’ fundamental rights:

"Donald Trump and JD Vance, their idea of freedom is that the government should be free to invade every corner of our lives," Walz said. "Our bedrooms, our kid’s schools, even our doctor’s office ... When it comes to personal things, bodily autonomy, your gender identity, when to start a family, marrying who you love … I think we just need to be really good neighbors. Everyone just deserves to be treated with respect —freedom to make that choice.”

Walz also criticized Vance's recent comments about school shooting being a fact of life, saying, “It’s a fact of life some people are gay. But you know what’s not a fact of life? That our children need to be shot dead in schools. That’s not a fact of life. Folks are banning books, but they’re okay with weapons of war being in our schools. […] We are going to make sure our children are seen, they bring their authentic selves and then we are going to make sure they're safe when they get there.”

Attendees of the at the 2024 Human Rights Campaign's National Dinner in Washington D.C., Saturday, Sept., 7, 2024.



Watch the whole speech here: