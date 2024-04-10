Donald Trump spoke to the press this morning:

"Any Jewish person that votes for a Democrat or votes for Biden should have their head examined!"

He had just called Joe Biden a low-IQ individual. Remember, Trump says he aced a dementia test, therefore he is qualified to speak on this.

So that’s what the white supremacist said today.

Yesterday, Trump told lunatic right-wing host Wayne Allyn Root his fascinating theory for why Jewish and Black people don’t vote for him, saying among other things that Jewish people who vote for Biden “should be spoken to,” while also reasserting that any Jewish person who votes for Biden doesn’t love Israel. (Transcript via Mediaite, so all mistakes are theirs.)

DONALD TRUMP: They don’t want to talk about the attack of October 7 on Israel, because Biden is, is, no fan of Israel. Any Jewish person that votes for Biden does not love Israel. And frankly, should be spoken to. How a Jewish person person can vote for Biden is — or a Democrat, because they are on the side, 100%, of the Palestinians, and he doesn’t know how to get out of it. He’s stuck. But he is — if you look at what he’s done — he is totally on the side of the Palestinians. And frankly, it’s incredible that historically Jewish people vote for Democrats. To me, I cannot. And I know you’re Jewish, Wayne, and I know you vote for me, but I don’t understand it. And you probably don’t understand it either. […] But, you know, it’s just an amazing thing. Maybe it’s just a bad habit when you vote for a Democrat, but I don’t know how anybody that’s Jewish could vote for a Democrat. […] I think a lot of it’s habit, Wayne. A lot of it’s habit. I see you caught on to that when I said it initially in the program.

Trump and Root continued to agree that it was just a bad habit, like eating all the Oreos at midnight or smoking drugs. God, he just babbles:

TRUMP: I think a lot of it’s habit, Wayne. A lot of it’s habit. I see you caught on to that when I said it initially in the program. ROOT: Yep. It’s habit. TRUMP: A lot of it’s habit. ROOT: That’s all it is. And it’s changing! TRUMP: Jewish people by habit just, they vote for the Democrats. And Black people, by habit, vote for the Democrats. ROOT: Right.

Sure thing.

This has been another edition of Donald Trump explains how The Blacks and The Jews should act.

