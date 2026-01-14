Today's stupid bullsh*ts stupid, bullsh*ts
Afternoon Wonkette post roundup!
Good afternoon! What did we learn today?
Detroit hero dude’s gofundme now up to $415k. GOOD.
And specifically about that, always read Evan:
This by Robyn was very good, read it and be heartened (for certain values of heartened).
So I changed Marcie’s hed to this, but I don’t know if I’m really feeling it or not. What do you think? Does it really capture all the flavor?
While I was feeling agnostic about it in this morning’s tabs, Dok convinced me otherwise:
Hillary Clinton May Finally Get Lock-Her-Upped For Refusing Stupid Subpoena From Dipsh*t James Comer
Check out the lede on her!
How is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Making America Healthy Again this week? Is it by declaring “steak” to be the healthiest food of all? No, that was last week. Is it by no longer recommending children and adolescents get vaccinated against Hepatitis A or B, the flu, COVID-19, rotavirus, and meningitis? No, that was also last week! Is it appointing a vaccine “skeptic” and a(nother) self-described anti-vaxxer to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)? Yes, but that’s not what we’re on about right now.
LOL Robyn :)
Hey, If You Want To 'Treat' Your Autistic Kid With Dangerous Snake Oil Cures, That Is Fine By The FDA
Suing for the tort of Get the Fuck Out.
And finally with your open thread it’s
Pam Bondi And Lindsey Halligan Say Judges Not Their Real Dad, Cannot Tell Them What To Do
See you bright and early for tabs!
Did a friend send this to you? You should
“One has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.” - Martin Luther King Jr.
Dispensation granted.
Yep
https://thistleandmoss.com/p/this-week-continues-to-suck-trump-flipped-off-an-autoworker-dhs-killed-more-people-billionaires-made