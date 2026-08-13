Wonkette

Wonkette

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Dave's Not Here's avatar
Dave's Not Here
17m

The SPLC is currently not free to do this, but I will:

The Republican Party is now officially designated as a hate group.

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Menotsure's avatar
Menotsure
10mEdited

I used to teach a class I kind of created for gifted students. In the system course catalog it was listed in the gifted program section as Current Events, but I found it too limited to topics that they could see in any news feed, so I took a more sociological approach to deal with issues about which there were social divisions. Every year one of the speakers was a young British attorney from the SPLC who came to the US for the sole purpose of getting licensed and working to get death sentences overturned. SPLC has been a thorn in the side of racists and fascists in the south for most of my life.

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