Donald Trump’s favorite ball-lapping pomeranian Todd Blanche isn’t wasting any time now that the Senate has confirmed him as Trump’s personal lawyer attorney general Trump’s ball-lapping pomeranian.

Yesterday, Blanche and the Middle District of Alabama dropped a superseding indictment in the illegitimate Trump DOJ’s illegitimate case against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), in which the incelmaxxers at DOJ are trying to “prove” that SPLC “defrauded” its donors by using paid informants to infiltrate white supremacist and other extremist groups. In other words, basically exactly what donors pay the SPLC to do. The dumbfuck argument, which they are counting on you to believe, is that the donors didn’t want this, or that, barring that, they can convince a jury that instead of infiltrating Nazi groups, SPLC was, we dunno, taking Nazis to romantic dinners sincerely, because they secretly love Nazis.

‘Kay.

Obviously, this is happening because the Trump DOJ is extremely angry that the SPLC essentially took out the Klan, and has continued to do that with so many extremist groups over the decades, extremist groups made up of white supremacists, Nazis, pedophiles, and rapists, or as some people call it, Trump’s base.

It’s also happening because in order for authoritarians to capture a nation, they have to make it impossible for the good guys to keep operating freely, by whatever means they can manage, and one of the authoritarian playbook’s favorite ways of doing that is to bankrupt them with legal bills.

So, superseding indictment!

They have indicted Heidi Beirich, an extremism expert who ran the SPLC’s intelligence project, on fraud and other charges, because … uh, we’ll just let the Washington Post explain it:

Federal prosecutors accused Heidi Beirich […] of overseeing payments to informants working undercover in a variety of hate groups.

Well, somebody has to do that, we reckon, if you’re going to have informants. Were they supposed to be volunteer informants?

Beirich, 59, of Palm Springs, California, was allegedly involved in a romantic relationship with one of those informants and diverted at least $140,000 to a joint bank account they shared and used to pay their personal living expenses, according to a superseding indictment unsealed in federal court in Montgomery, Alabama.

OK wait, so they’re saying she fucked one of the informants and that she “diverted” the pay for the informant to their joint account, and … wait what?

Was she not supposed to fuck the informant? Is Todd Blanche the arbiter of workplace romances now? And if they were fucking frequently enough that they had a joint account, wouldn’t the money for “informant” that came into that account be known as “paycheck” for “job”? Did that money get “diverted” or did it get “direct deposited”?

Blanche and Assistant United States Attorney Kevin P. Davidson, who is prosecuting this case, gonna need to prove a crime here. Do they know they have to do that? Beirich’s lawyer says it’s bullshit:

A lawyer for Beirich denounced the charges — which include counts of wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to provide false statements to banks — as an attempt by the Trump administration to “silence political opponents.” He vowed she would fight the case. “Violent extremists have not stopped or intimidated Dr. Beirich from her vital work during her time at the SPLC or in the six and a half years after she left the SPLC,” defense lawyer Michael Proctor said in a statement. “Dr. Beirich won’t be silenced or intimidated by the government’s false and politicized allegations now. She welcomes the opportunity to present the truth in court.”

Yeah, because either they accidentally stumbled upon something real here, or this is just part of the DOJ’s Nazi witch hunt against the people who expose the Nazis, which makes Trump Nazis very, very mad.

Hey, we bet we know which one!

WaPo explains some more about the indictment — it’s not on the docket yet, that we’ve seen — namely that it j’accuse!-s the SPLC of paying $4.1 million over 16 years (2007 to 2023) to eight or more informants who infiltrated the KKK and the National Socialist Movement, which is neo-Nazis.

In some cases, prosecutors said, the source of the money was disguised through accounts associated with fictitious businesses, which the organization has said was done to protect informants involved in highly dangerous work. […] “She was part of the effort to open bank accounts in completely fictitious companies’ names and make payments to individuals for reasons that were not accurate or described,” Blanche told reporters Wednesday.

Blanche and the DOJ dimwits who filed this shit would be shocked to learn how undercover copping works, or spying, or what it might be like not to be a bootlicking little bitch.

Allegedly, the informant Beirich was allegedly also being infiltrated by, in the romantic way — they lived together — got $1.2 million.

Although the court filing does not identify him, it says he infiltrated the National Alliance, a neo-Nazi group based in West Virginia, and had been on the SPLC’s payroll for 20 years.

Yep, still sounds like DOJ is complaining about a workplace romance, or that what they’re really mad about is that SPLC infiltrated a neo-Nazi group.

Did we mention that they dropped this on the nine-year anniversary of when one of Donald Trump’s “very fine people on both sides” in Charlottesville murdered Heather Heyer? It’s probably just a coincidence.

More:

In 2014, the man allegedly broke into the headquarters of an extremist organization and stole 25 boxes of files that later formed the basis of an article Beirich wrote as part of her work with the SPLC. Beirich later paid $6,000 to another informant, the indictment says, to take responsibility for that burglary.

Cool. Honestly, she sounds fucking great.

Let’s recap:

The case only makes sense if you understand that Donald Trump is the biggest white supremacist piece of shit who ever lived, and that the Trump DOJ essentially views Nazis, white supremacists, and other right-wing terrorists as their clients. (Blanche whined just yesterday in his press conference that he and Trump still want to see Trump’s January 6 terrorists paid off, despite how their precious slush fund is allegedly dead.) Then and only then can you wrap your head around the idea that “fraud” was committed in a fucking informant program that the fucking FBI and DOJ fucking knew about because the SPLC fucking shared its info and helped them out.

Otherwise, they are asking you and the judge on the case to pretend to be so stupid as to believe that donors to the SPLC didn’t understand — and weren’t perfectly fine with! — them using their money however they saw fit to infiltrate and expose white supremacist and Nazi terror cells and hate groups in the United States.

Last week, a Trump-appointed judge named Emily Marks denied the SPLC’s motion to dismiss DOJ’s case outright for vindictive prosecution. As Marcy Wheeler explained yesterday, mere hours after that, the SPLC filed a motion to compel DOJ to come clean about all the times the SPLC has helped the FBI and worked with the FBI to root out extremists — information that, on top of helping to expose what absolutely politically motivated bullshit this case is, also is needed by the SPLC in order to put on its defense.

Have they turned any of that over yet? Noooo. In fact, as Wheeler notes, the lead prosecutor on the case in Alabama is already suggesting to defense that they’re going to cry “Classified!” about some of it if the motion is granted.

And now here comes this superseding indictment, which alleges that a former SPLC extremism expert bought some Totino’s Pizza Rolls with a debit card linked to the same account where an SPLC informant got his paycheck, due to how they was fuckin’, and also lived together, her and this informant who had worked for SPLC for 20 years.

Fuck you, prove a crime.

[Washington Post]

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