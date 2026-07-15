Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Harry is a cattitude king. Just look at all that judgement he can produce in a simple glance. https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-294947234?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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ziggywiggy
37m

Poor air quality plus nasty heat has given me a mild but super annoying 2 day headache that floats in and out and a scratchy throat.

Although it is better than what I would deal with in NYC, because I lived next to the busiest bridge in the world I was dealing with way too much air pollution.

I have been so much healthier, since moving to Cleveland Heights. I really, truly needed to get away from the George Washington Bridge (which I will always love.)

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