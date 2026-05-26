Wonkette

Wonkette

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Old Man Yells at Cloud's avatar
Old Man Yells at Cloud
21m

To be fair, LBJ famously complained about lack of ball room when he was President.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nR_myjOr0OU

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JustPixelz's avatar
JustPixelz
9m

"and this suit, which is a complete embarrassment to our Country, must be dismissed"

I can think of several complete embarrassments to our Country.

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