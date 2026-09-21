Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

If ya got snipers up in the arch all day, yer gonna have to have toilets and probably other stuff (a well-stocked snack vending machine and a coffee maker?) that those snipers are gonna need for their endless days of boredom, staring out at the traffic as it circles around and around and around... Anyway, I'm just sayin', less room to store all those important drones and ammo and sharks and stuff.

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tehbaddr's avatar
tehbaddr
4hEdited

OT:

I got a jerb at pay less than what I wanted, but Imma take it till something better comes my way.

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