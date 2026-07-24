Wonkette

Wonkette

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Hamilton & The Crew TEAM ALGAE's avatar
Hamilton & The Crew TEAM ALGAE
33m

There's going to be an awful lot of shit that needs to be razed after Shartyfartblast sharts his last shart. Lot's of cheap Chinese gold plated plastic shit will need to be disposed of somehow. It's not going to be pretty. Trump's turning everything into tawdry shite.

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
35mEdited

As a kid, I used to do calligraphy. There were pens you could buy that had gold paint in them, but they were hard to use as you needed to shake them just so to mix it each time and then hope you would apply enough pressure that the paint rather than just the solvent would come out but not so much it would just flood everything. There were also pens that would not do this, but which had the drawback of not looking like actual gold.

Anyway, the colour of his ornaments and arabesques is that of the second kind.

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