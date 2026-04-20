Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy
3h

In celebration of 4/20 I have brought back the 10 episodes of All Potted Up On The Weed, my short series of weed reviews.

https://ziggywiggy.substack.com/p/all-potted-up-on-the-weed-675?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=post%20viewer

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ziggywiggy
2h

We will be having a 420 zoom starting at 4:20PDT (7:20 EDT)

Watch for the link to go up shortly before the start time.

All are welcome!

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