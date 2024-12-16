Tabs gif by Martini Glambassador! You can get your probably too late for Christmas gifts at the Wonkette Bazaar!

Trigger warning for are you even kidding me with this. ABC News decides to let Trump rape it. (CNN)

Yes yes yes the people with the multibillion-dollar news ecosystem have won the propaganda war, most particularly in places that don’t actually have “news.” Stop spending $5 billion on ads and stand up some goddamn newspapers. (Ryan Cooper at TAP)

It’s the propaganda — and too many weenies. Cosign Jonah Stoehr. (Editorial Board)

Let’s put the anti-weenie at the top of Oversight. Someone with sharp words and a sharp brain who’s not afraid to use either. Stand down, Nancy Pelosi ma’am (and feel better), and stop trying to push Gerry Connolly (who was just diagnosed with cancer???) over the grand AOC. (Axios)

Not feeling great about how this Supreme Court will treat Texas trying to prosecute dastardly abortioneers in Not Texas! (Texas Tribune)

Ohio teacher should know better than to let gay people exist in books I guess. (Popular Info)

Democratic North Carolina judge candidate has now won two recounts. Republicans are still trying to DQ 60,000 votes. (Mother Jones)

This is interesting. This neo-Nazi who attacked all the antifas in Orange County, California, has gotten time served (after having to be extradited from his Europe hideyhole or something). Fine fine. But what’s interesting is the judge who tried to shitcan the “selective prosecution” charges because the coppers didn’t arrest the antifas for getting attacked. Some judges are very bad! (Orange County Register)

Canadian “starlight tours” — not what you want to read about! Murder and attempted murder actually! Very horrible! (Spheres of Influence)

Wash your eyeballs with this beautiful longread about the Black farmer — North Carolina small farmer of the year! — who bought his ancestors’ plantation and is defuckifying the vibes (and the soil). (Civil Eats)

And wash your soul with these beautiful 2022 portraits of Texas trans kids. All the hearts and love! (Texas Observer)

What if we didn’t enshittify clean energy tech? Would that be good? David Roberts talks to Cory Doctorow. (Volts)

