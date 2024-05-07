Hello Toronto! Whatcha doing on Victoria Day Eve, just 12 days from today? Is it “going to the Library Bar at the Fairmont Royal Yorkshire Pudding to see Rebecca and Shy”? It IS?

YAYYYYY!

Join us Sunday, May 19, from 3 to 5, and let us buy you some very spendy cocktails and some apps! And by us, I mean the Wonkers who reach deep into their pockets on the regular to keep me in the lifestyle to which I have become accustomed (that lifestyle is buying you drinks) (also the mansion) (also I’ve been spending some on skincare lately, I am 51) (oh right, mostly it’s “buying new writers,” I almost forgot!).

This is the button you pay me with!

Speaking of drinks and lifestyles and Wonkers and things, the Wonkrew will be out in force like a swarm of cicadas in both Milwaukee and Chicago for the R and DNCs, and the Sunday before each of them starts, we will be buying all y’all drinks and nibbles then too. Watch this space! Or a space. Watch any space! Just be alert okay, eyes on a swivel really.

You can’t be too careful.

This is now your OPEN THREAD!