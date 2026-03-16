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ziggywiggy
3h

Monday Bear makes Monday bearable.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-228552748?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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ziggywiggy
2h

Lake effect in effect. Snow globe time.

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