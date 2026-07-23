Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
6h

Like, YouTube keeps telling me that "men don't approach anymore", "men are done with 'Modern Women;", and that women "hit the Wall" at the age of 30.

I get approached all the time. I'm 53. I'm Plus-Sized. I'm Trans. I *wish* males approached less often, most the ones that do are losers.

All of this Patriarchy. All of this toxicity. I've only dated once since 2019, recently a very cute Amazon driver literally half my age made a good pass on a day I was feeling very old and sick. FFS, said driver was delivering my new home Blood Pressure Monitor. This young man was very cute, very charming, and shy as well.

If males would let go of the toxicity and learn to actually feel and manage their own emotions, things would get so much better.

Reply
Share
32 replies
Rachael's avatar
Rachael
6h

There is a prevalent belief in the 'manosphere' that women somehow retain the DNA of every man they've ever had intercourse with, so therefore no man can ever really be sure if a child is his, regardless of how long he's been in a monogamous relationship. I wish I was joking, but they really are that stupid; and many of them are now working for Trump.

Reply
Share
12 replies
837 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture