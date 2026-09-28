Wonkette

Wonkette

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fair_n_hite_451's avatar
fair_n_hite_451
5h

"You cannot be asking that!" feels very much like "I was promised a softball interview"

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11 replies
Georgiaburning's avatar
Georgiaburning
5h

National security forbids anyone from asking about national security.

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