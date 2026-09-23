Wonkette

Wonkette

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tek
2h

Meanwhile..

𝑁𝑒𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑦𝑎ℎ𝑢 𝑤𝑎𝑙𝑘𝑒𝑑 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑜 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑈𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑁𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑎 𝑔𝑙𝑜𝑏𝑎𝑙 𝑎𝑢𝑑𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑒—𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑖𝑛𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑎𝑑 𝑔𝑜𝑡 𝑟𝑜𝑤𝑠 𝑜𝑓 𝑒𝑚𝑝𝑡𝑦 𝑠𝑒𝑎𝑡𝑠.

𝐴𝑠 ℎ𝑒 𝑡𝑜𝑜𝑘 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑝𝑜𝑑𝑖𝑢𝑚, 𝑑𝑖𝑝𝑙𝑜𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑠 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑚𝑜𝑟𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑛 50 𝑐𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑠 𝑤𝑎𝑙𝑘𝑒𝑑 𝑜𝑢𝑡. 𝐴𝑛 𝐼𝑠𝑟𝑎𝑒𝑙𝑖 𝑡𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑦 𝑙𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑐𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 77 𝑑𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑔𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠 𝑙𝑒𝑓𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑐ℎ𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑒𝑟 𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑛 ℎ𝑒 𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑒𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑎𝑘.

𝑁𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑠𝑎𝑦𝑠 “𝑔𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑦” 𝑞𝑢𝑖𝑡𝑒 𝑙𝑖𝑘𝑒 𝑑𝑒𝑙𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑎 𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑒𝑐ℎ 𝑡𝑜 𝑎 ℎ𝑎𝑙𝑓-𝑒𝑚𝑝𝑡𝑦 𝑟𝑜𝑜𝑚.

𝑊ℎ𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟 𝑁𝑒𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑦𝑎ℎ𝑢 𝑐𝑎𝑚𝑒 𝑡𝑜 𝑠𝑎𝑦, 𝑎 𝑠𝑖𝑔𝑛𝑖𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑛𝑢𝑚𝑏𝑒𝑟 𝑜𝑓 𝑔𝑜𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑛𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑠 ℎ𝑎𝑑 𝑎𝑙𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑑𝑦 𝑑𝑒𝑐𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦 ℎ𝑎𝑑 𝑛𝑜 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝑖𝑛 ℎ𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑖𝑡.

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EyeQueue's avatar
EyeQueue
1h

OT: The mourning dove that has been coming around for two years (I named her Clio) and bobs her head at me for sunflower seeds and coos at me and comes around when she even hears my voice from out of the window BROUGHT HER BABY TODAY!!!!!!!!

I'm so excited. She trusts me enough to bring her little baby. I actually had to look it up b/c I've never seenone before and it was a baby mourning dove. SQUEE!!!!!!!!!

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