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Wonkette

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Bear is Under-Cubbed's avatar
Bear is Under-Cubbed
3h

A "ballpeen hammer" sounds like a thing any ladyperson in his vicinity should be armed with.

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Bitter Scribe's avatar
Bitter Scribe
3h

I've said it before, I'll say it again: Sell or put out for bid chunks of the rubble as mementoes, like pieces of the Berlin Wall. I bet it would more than pay for the demolition and reconstruction.

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