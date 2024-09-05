Last night, Puck reporter Tara Palmeri tweeted a politely panicked email signed by Trump campaign co-chairs Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, begging staff to please not talk to or leak things to the press.

It doesn’t quite threaten anybody, but more sideswipes the issue, saying the press doesn’t care if somebody loses their job for speaking to them. And who would be ultimately deciding if that staffer lost their job? Like we said, they sideswiped a threat into the email.

As the timestamps suggest, and as Palmeri confirms, she was able to tweet that email less than an hour after LaCivita and Wiles sent it. NBC News also got it almost immediately. That’s how fast somebody on the Trump campaign leaked it.

“There must be a hot story in the works,” Palmeri added.

So the moral of this story is that the 2024 Trump campaign is a leaking, poorly run shitshow just like the 2020 campaign and the 2017-2021 presidency and the 2016 campaign.

You can’t teach old losers new tricks.

In other news about how awesome the Trump campaign is and how they’re nailing it, and also how great they are at keeping their mouths shut around the press, the Daily Mail — the only REAL news source! — is reporting that the Trump campaign is “in chaos” because they are mad at all the “grifters” and “hucksters” and “profiteers” who are surrounding the grifterhucksterprofiteer-in-chief. This tracks, because Trump, a well-known conman and snake oil salesman and all those other name-callings, absolutely hates it when other people do grifterhuckstering off his name and likeness. Hates it when people try to get rich by being downwind of him.

Hates it.

'He's still got a lot of talented people around him in 2024,' [a Republican] operative said. 'But their main talent is getting rich.'

As we were saying, about hates it.

And according to the Daily Mail, one of the people they hate the most right now is Charlie Kirk and his twisted gross disgusting face that only a mother could pretend to love. People in Trump’s circle reportedly don’t think he does anything of “long-term value,” but oh boy, he sure is rich:

This year Kirk – who has become immensely wealthy in the process and lives in an Arizona estate worth millions on the grounds of a private country club – announced his group was looking to raise the astronomic sum of $108million to run field campaigns and get-out-the-vote drives for Trump in swing states, despite having little to show for its past lavishly-funded efforts in those areas. 'Turning Point spends a lot of money to host events and he travels around the country getting into fights at colleges, so he gets attention, but nothing he does is of long-term value.' [according to some Daily Mail source]

Read they whole thing, they’re leaking their grievances to the Daily Mail about so many people they hate, it’s hilarious.

Meanwhile Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are just over here, being good at stuff.

