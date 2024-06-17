Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Wow this is fucking upsetting. Joe Biden was talking at some parachute men, as is his custom, and the New York Post made it look like Pawpaw was wandering off into traffic again. (Gift link Washington Post)

A good NPR explainer on SELL YOUR SHIT ALEX JONES and also BUT YOU CAN KEEP YOUR TRUCKER SPEED AD DELIVERY SERVICE ALEX JONES. (NPR)

That guy who looks like Eddie Murphy tapping his temple dot gif: Can’t outlaw a machine gun that didn’t exist when the framers were writing their rules about machine guns (that didn’t exist). (Balls and Strikes)

I am sorry for Clarence Thomas’s nephew/raised “like a son.” (Insider)

Biden is for sure in trouble with young people and young Black people, but I love this correct 45-year-old former exotic dancer very much.

Ambria Harris, a 45-year-old former exotic dancer who studied political science at Oakland University and lives in Southfield, said she would "definitely back Biden" before Trump, even though she considers herself an independent. "I don't believe in the Republicans because they're not fiscally conservative," she said.

THEY’RE NOT! (Freep)

See what I mean about how the AP lately is just correct? Just framing things correctly, reporting on really important shit, I’m just really impressed with them lately. Anyway, good hed, AP: Trump challenges Biden to a cognitive test but confuses the name of the doctor who tested him.

Hey the White House has a new plan to tackle food waste! How is one of the planks not “use Wonkette’s link to buy snacks from Martie”?! (Gift link NYT)

Do you want some money for homeschooling your kid? Arizona’s got you covered to the tune of $332 million this year, and $429 million next! (AZ Mirror)

Here’s a scary look at Russell Vought, Trump’s head of the Office of Management and Budget, and his plan to “elevate the president to supreme authority.” (Heather Cox Richardson)

WaPo publisher Will Lewis and his new EIC were all up in the scummy Brit tabloid phone record hacking even though Lewis lied he only came in to “help root out problematic behavior,” mmmhmmm. (Gift link New York Times)

I didn’t know Harlan Crow’s all up in rental price fixing! (Daily Kos)

Hey Hey FLA! A Dem in every pot legislative district? GOOD JOB. You can’t win if you don’t run! (Florida Politics)

You should read Gift Cards for Anna. (Google doc)

FYI and n.b.: We’ll be taking Wednesday off for Juneteenth. I hope you can too!

23 recipes ideas to celebrate Juneteenth! (Food and Wine)