IMPORTANT UPDATE on the upsetness of one Donald Trump, toward a little magazine called Forbes, which he doesn’t actually care about: He is still upset.

He has now completed being upset for three solid days. Is he still upset today for a fourth? Likely. You see, Forbes took him off its 400 Richest Americans list because China demanded it, and because Forbes knows less about Trump than Stormy Daniels or Rosie O’Donnell do. Forbes took him off the list by a “whisker,” even though they know he should be high up on it. Forbes is in cahoots with the attorney general of New York (duh) and they conspired to take him off the list.

Also he is very mad at one of their journalists, Dan Alexander, who is always finding out things about his financial hijinks and putting them in the magazine.

And now he is HEREBY DEMANDING AN APOLOGY.

I hereby demand a full apology from the failing Forbes Magazine, and their third rate psycho writer, Dan Alexander, for the many false and libelous articles they have written about me, and for the cooperation they have given to the Racist and Incompetent A.G. of New York State, Peekaboo James. You see, Forbes is owned by the Communist Chinese Government, and China will do anything to stop MAGA. Forbes, a Globalist “Rag,” is a propaganda play against TRUMP. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Love his paranoid hallucinations, they are so colorful.

Gonna be funnier when he has to write these things on the prison walls, and then he gets sent to solitary again as punishment for playing “Truth Social” on his cell wall.

In related news, Trump’s trial continues in New York, to determine how much he’s going to lose everything he ever owned because of all the fraud he’s committed. His organiziation’s former CFO Allen Weisselberg testified Tuesday, fresh off doing his own time in the clink for being a part of Trump’s criminal empire.

Weisselberg told prosecutors that he was absolutely aware Trump had claimed his Trump Tower apartment was 30,000 square feet on financial statements, when it was a mere pauper’s 10,000. But he didn’t notice it, he said, because “Looking at the value of that apartment relative to his net worth is not material. It’s about 1%.” He added that “[l]ooking at the statement of financial condition there were much larger items on there that I was more concerned about." (Everybody knows CFOs don’t have time to look at an entire financial statement, just the parts they’re more concerned about.)

Of course, this was Trump’s pattern of fraud, which New York Attorney General Letitia James found and Judge Arthur Engoron agreed with. A few hundred million here, tens of millions there. It all adds up over the decades, to up to $2.2 billion.

They specifically asked Weisselberg about Forbes coming to call when that very reporter, Dan Alexander, was working on breaking the story about Trump lying about the size of his apartment to make it look bigger. Forbes had emails, which Weisselberg was shown during the trial, which showed they had a 1994 condo declaration that revealed the true square footage of the apartment.

Alexander responded to Trump’s caterwauling on Twitter:

He said:

Hey realDonaldTrump, if you want to point out a single false fact in any of the articles I’ve published about you—or in the book I wrote about you—feel free. In the meantime, I’m going to keep reporting—and carefully fact-checking every word I publish.

Yeah, Trump might be HEREBY DEMANDING apologies, but it’s as meaningless as it was when he was president. He’s just having a little meltdown. Plug his mouth with a Big Mac, we’re sure it’ll be fine.

Check out NBC News for more updates on Weisselberg’s testimony, and also the rest of the trial. It’s a real shitshow.

