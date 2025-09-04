Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
8h

Trump Desperately Reminds America That HIS NAME IS ALL OVER THE EPSTEIN FILES.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
8h

OT: Hubby at breakfast this AM -

"So, Gov. Pritzker* is going to send the Illinois National Guard to occupy Fort Worth?"

*(D-IL)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
340 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture