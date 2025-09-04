Let’s make a thing clear here from the outset:

Most things are not a distraction, and we are sick of damn hearing it, Hakeem Jeffries and others who take instruction from people like Hakeem Jeffries.

Y’all, we even saw Elizabeth Warren do it. It is pathological in Democratic Party anterooms and smoking chambers, and until they stop listening to all these strategists who can’t strategize fuck about shit, we’re not gonna be fighting the fight we need to be fighting.

Trump invading American cities and declaring war on their residents is not a distraction from Eggy Prices McKitchenTableIssues, goddammit, stop it.

If it is fascism, it is not a distraction from the price of oyster crackers, it is fascism.

If it is Hitler, it is not a distraction from soaring lettuce inflation, it is Hitler.

If it is bombing innocent people to death in boats and (likely) lying and saying they were drug terrorists, it is not a distraction from drug prices, it is “we are the Axis of Evil now, all by ourselves, to our enduring shame.”

(Also Venezuela says that video Trump shared looked like AI, but they’re probably just fucking with Trump to piss him off.)

All of that said, occasionally — occasionally! — there is something that, even if it is technically fascism and Hitler, actually has elements of distraction, and it is OK to say so, as long as we also say that it is fascism and Hitler as well. For instance, feebly and pathetically reminding everyone while you’re sitting on the toilet taking your nighttime thunder shit that you hate that bitch Rosie O’Donnell. Especially on a day when there’s been an earth-shattering Epstein Files press conference. Especially when there is no new fascism, just the same old reheated fascism as the first time he started threatening to revoke her citizenship because he was upset and the poops were coming out sideways and with sharp edges.

“As previously mentioned”? Grow a fascist Hitler dick, Distracty the Clown! What is this “as previously mentioned” shit, fuck.

(He still can’t take away Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship. He is powerless to do that, even if he is fucking Satan.)

What’s this about then? (We mean the Rosie O'Donnell freakout, not the fucking Satan thing, we’ll explain that at the bottom of this post.)

Could it be that Trump is genuinely freaked out by seeing these Republicans care, or pretend to care, about the victims of his best dead pedophile rapist friend and his best live pedophile rapist friend, Jeffrey ‘n’ Ghislaine, respectively? Is it freaking him out that Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ro Khanna hugged at the press conference? Because that freaked us out, and we’re not even in the Epstein Files!

Is that why Trump is saying it would be a “hostile act” for Republicans to sign on to the discharge petition to release all the Epstein Files, even all the millions of pages his name is on?

Is it that two of these victims have now openly said they are Republicans, which makes it a lot harder to “Demorat Hoax” about it? One, Haley Robson, said it during the presser, and one, Jena-Lisa Jones, said to Lawrence O’Donnell last night that she voted for Trump. She basically said hey, she doesn’t know that anybody is accusing Trump of anything criminal, so who the fuuuuuuck is he protecting, that was her question, we believe.

Yes, is that why he is freaking out?

Whatever it is — and maybe he’s in there committing all kinds of disgusting crimes, and that particular victim just isn’t aware of it — but these Epstein Files sure do have Trump’s thicket of Yeti Pubes in their grip and won’t let go, and if he thought House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer was gonna save him by flooding the zone with thousands of shit documents that aren’t new information, haha, surprise, no, because James Comer is a fucking idiot, and Epstein is never going away.

Hey, did y’all hear the Epstein victims are going to make their own list, and Thomas Massie and MTG say they’ll make sure the victims are protected from harassment and suing by reading the names on the House floor, thereby covering it under the Speech and Debate Clause?

In summary and in conclusion, y’all know what Rosie O'Donnell would probably like to see? The full release of the Epstein Files. Oh look, here she is on Insta, saying, “im the distraction - EPSTEIN SURVIVORS are the reckoning and your gold lamé throne is melting.” Imagine that!

rosie A post shared by @rosie

Also yes, Donald Trump is definitely fucking Satan, what a stud! Here are the “South Park” clips from last night, which are also probably making Trump’s morning just great.

Thank you for your attention to this matter!

