Wonkette

Wonkette

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Jennifer A's avatar
Jennifer A
7h

The entire Trump Administration is a giant pump and dump scheme. That's it. The Christian Nationalism-inspired ethnic cleansing theatre (ICE, Iran) perpetrated by Stephen Miller and Hegseth et al, is a nice smoke screen and a fun little "Roman Gladiators in the Forum" style diversion when Trump is eating his hamburders and throwing ketchup, but the real game here? Always and forever.... Pump. And. Dump.

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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
7h

derek guy

@dieworkwear.bsky.social

in hindsight, perhaps it was a bad idea to build an entire global economy around whether one man would be faithful to his wife

5:53 PM · Nov 11, 2026

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