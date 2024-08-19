Six-fingered girls love him!

Somebody is vewwy vewwwy mad that the Democrats will be the center of attention for their love-fest in Chicago this week. By somebody we mean felon, rapist, con artist, and former president Donald Trump, and by mad we mean both angry and completely and utterly out of his Swiss-cheese brain.

The bats flapping around in Trump’s skull posted to his failing Truth Social web site 58 times in 24 hours on Sunday, and at one point, 22 posts an hour. Call Ronny Jackson, sounds like Poppy’s gotten into the Adderall again!

Trump workshopped some new names for Vice President Harris: Commie Kamala, Comrade Kamala, and seemed to settle on simply calling her a Communist and saying her father was a Marxist a bunch of times. Is this a criticism that might resonate with the youths of today? But nothing can top the creepy, delusional self-wankery that was posting a fake endorsement from Taylor Swift, plus a bunch of AI generated “Swifties for Trump.”

That’s a real good “satire” right there, “Amuse on X”: “SHOCK: After the cancellation of the Taylor Swift concert being targeted by ISIS, Swifties have determined that they want a strong leader in the White House. The Swifties for Trump movement is real!”

Not all Swifties are young girls, but Trump sure did go for them looking like a crowd of underage beauty contestants, didn’t he?

Also, we thought Trump eradicated ISIS? And um, in case you’ve been in a coma, in a cave, under a rock, with no internet connection, Taylor Swift fucking hates that guy. She Tweeted during the George Floyd protests:

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November.”

And then guess what? We did!

Swift famously came out in 2018 against Trump and Marsha Blackburn (who she called “Trump in a wig”).

And Swift endorsed Joe Biden in 2020, and baked some cookies about it, because she’s adorable!

Trump knows damn well she does not endorse him, once telling Variety editor Ramin Setoodeh, “I think she’s beautiful — very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually — unusually beautiful!”

So is Taylor Swift going to sue the living shit out of Trump for creepily using her name and likeness without her consent in this way? The Tweet does say satire on it, so that’s like a free “get out of being sued” card, right? It’s the stalking victim’s classic dilemma, do you reward the creep so desperately seeking attention with more attention, which you know will only engage them even more? Or do you just wait for them to move onto another target?

Dunno, but now our skin is crawling and we need a shower!

[Variety]

Share

Donate once!