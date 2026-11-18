One thing you have to give the Trump administration credit for is their ability to find people who are the everlasting gobstoppers of being terrible. It’s like every layer is a new flavor of “What the actual fuck, someone did/said that? Why? Who hurt them?”

Such is the case with T. Elliot Gaiser, whom Republicans are desperately trying to fast-track to a lifetime federal judgeship in Texas before this session of Congress is over, ostensibly to punish the people of Texas for having voted for Democrats for every statewide office just a few weeks ago. Currently, Gaiser is serving as the Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel. Specifically, it has been his job since 2025 to tell the administration whether or not what they want to do is legal. Or, in the case of the Trump administration, to try to find a legal argument for the illegal thing they’ve done or want to do, or find a way to declare things they don’t like to be unconstitutional. Like the time he argued that the Presidential Records Act of 1978 — instituted for the purpose of avoiding another Richard Nixon situation — was unconstitutional.

Gaiser, you should know, is a graduate of Hillsdale College, the super creepy Christian college that seeks to train up Christian Nationalists to infiltrate the United States government in a way that would make every right-wing conspiracy theorist’s brain explode if it were a left-leaning institution.

This definitely seems to have informed his work as one of President Donald Trump’s legal advisors, as one of the first things he did in his capacity as assistant attorney general — according to a report from Bloomberg Law — was to suggest enforcing the antiquated 1873 Comstock Act in order to make it illegal to transport abortion pills across state lines. Such an order would not only affect those in states where the pills have been banned, but also in states where abortion is legal as the pills still need to be transported to those states. This would also be a very stupid thing to do, as mifepristone and misoprostol are also used for purposes other than abortion. Both are used in miscarriage care, so that women can properly expel the fetus instead of going into sepsis; mifepristone is also used to treat Cushing’s disease and uterine fibroids, while misoprostol is also used to treat ulcers.

According to several people who spoke to Bloomberg Law, this plan was a bridge too far for even Todd Blanche, who is generally the worst.

It was in one of Gaiser’s first meetings with Blanche after arriving at the department in August 2025 that the former Jones Day associate recommended repurposing the Reconstruction-era statute to advance a core social conservative cause, said the people, who spoke anonymously about a sensitive internal discussion. […] Following the high court’s landmark ruling in 2022, the Biden administration’s OLC issued a memo determining that the law doesn’t ban the mailing of abortion pills when the sender “lacks the intent that the recipient of the drugs will use them unlawfully.” Gaiser called for a new opinion that would do more than just nullify the Biden-era interpretation. One of the people with knowledge of the meeting said Gaiser presented a draft that called for prohibiting the transport of anything connected to an abortion, not just drugs.

Cute.

Blanche more or less determined that the Trump administration didn’t want to push the abortion issue to the point of a nationwide ban, which this could effectively create, probably because it was an issue that Republicans had very much been losing on.

Now, while Gaiser is “pro-life” when it comes to fetuses, he’s pro-death when it comes to extrajudicial killings. One of the other things he did early in his tenure as the Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel was to advise Pete Hegseth and other members of the Trump administration that it was totally fine for them to go around bombing boats they claim to believe are filled with drug traffickers.

Via Balls and Strikes:

Specifically, on September 2, President Donald Trump ordered the military to bomb a boat full of people who Trump alleged were “engaged in illicit drug trafficking activities.” Then, at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s direction, U.S. armed forces struck the boat four times, killing all 11 people on board and sinking the ship. The executive branch has no legal authority to unilaterally conduct lethal military strikes on civilians, regardless of whether Trump thinks they could be “affiliated” with drug cartels. But according to investigative reports and court filings, on September 5, the OLC issued a classified memo concluding that the president has vast authority to order military attacks on alleged drug traffickers in international waters—and Hegseth and those who carried out the killings are immune from prosecution for homicide.

Yeah … that seems like some pretty bad advice, there. Advice that could, someday, land Pete Hegseth in prison. One hopes!

Prior to landing the job at the OLC, Gaiser acted as legal counsel for Trump’s 2020 campaign and notably was mentioned by Kayleigh McEnany as someone who suggested that Vice President Mike Pence could just refuse to recognize electors from states that voted against Trump and then refuse to certify the election. Truly, the man is just a paragon of good judgment.

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Despite, or more likely because of, being on his way out the door, Texas Senator John Cornyn has denied Gaiser the “blue slip” that would allow him to get a Senate confirmation hearing. This seems to be because he has another guy he wants to see nominated and because Gaiser hasn’t yet passed all of the tests that he and Ted Cruz had implemented for vetting judicial nominees, but it’s also probably because he’s a little miffed at Trump for tanking him in the primary.

Whatever his reason, his disobedience has gifted us this hilarious subheading on an article in The Federalist — “As a man from a party that is known for dignified losing, Cornyn is making an ugly mess out of his last months in office.” — and that’s pretty great.

Can he hold out for 30 more days, preventing Gaiser from getting a hearing before the Congress is dismissed? Let’s hope! Because he’s not a guy we we want to have a lifetime appointment to anything other than staying out of our faces.

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