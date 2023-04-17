Noted very smart legal person Donald Trump, who is currently indicted on 34 felony counts in Manhattan, and who may be indicted on many more counts in many more places before his natural life is up, has some legal advice for Fox News.

It was the middle of the night, 2: 39 a.m. to be precise, and his very bad brain was screaming in all caps, as usual:

If Fox would finally admit that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, it would be very good for the defamation case Dominion Voting Systems filed against them, which is about ... their pushing of Donald Trump's lies about Dominion rigging the 2020 election against him.

Right on, sounds legit.

The rest of the words are just demented babbling. Mass ballot stuffing caught on government cameras! FBI colluding with Twitter and Facebook! State legislatures not used!

Whatever, you dumb bloated pile of skin.

For some reason, we doubt Fox News is going to take Trump's advice, if only because they, like Mike Pence, do not have the courage. Today was supposed to be the first day of Dominion's $1.6 billion defamation trial against Fox News. Then suddenly the judge postponed it for a single day, reportedly because Fox was making a last-ditch bid to settle. (The judge says this is fairly normal, and seems confident the trial will start as planned tomorrow.) Trump's brilliant legal advice appears to have come as a response to these developments.

If only Fox would start telling his sad fascist loser Big Lie about the election some more!

If only they would make up some lies that would help heal his wounded self-esteem!

If they could find him 11,780 votes in Georgia, we doubt he'd complain about that either, but he didn't mention it.

Anyway.

This isn't the first time Fox News has tried to settle this. It hasn't worked previous times. We'll see what happens this time, if perhaps Fox News really tries to pony up the big bucks here at the eleventh hour.

We sure hope they don't settle, because like most patriotic Americans, we want to watch Fox News on trial. We want to see Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity under oath. The Washington Post notes that "Dominion officials have insisted they would not settle without a full-throated apology and acknowledgment from Fox that it aired false information," but we doubt Dominion is naive enough to think any apology from Fox News would be worth the paper it was printed on or have any meaning coming out of one of Fox News's lying stupid faces.

After all, as Matthew Gertz from Media Matters reminds us:

“Something Dominion should probably keep in mind is that after Fox News settled with Seth Rich's family, Tucker Carlson resumed lying about Rich (albeit without explicitly mentioning his name). https: //t.co/vlxZq9TLwv” — Matthew Gertz (@Matthew Gertz) 1681694309

Most of what we're seeing right now is about how strong Dominion's case is that Fox News acted with either "actual malice" and/or "reckless disregard for the truth" with all the statements it aired about Dominion's role in an imaginary plot to steal the election. As Brian Stelter wrote the other day, before news broke that the trial was delayed:

Practically every media lawyer I know has marveled at the strength of Dominion’s case. “There are so many emails and texts. Each one might be actual malice,” says Jeff Kosseff, a cybersecurity law professor at the US Naval Academy and a careful observer of the pretrial proceedings. Kosseff tells me he is not ruling out “the chance of a courthouse-steps settlement on Monday morning,” moments before opening arguments. “Preventing the Murdochs from taking the stand would likely be worth an inflated settlement,” Kosseff says. But he suspects there is “no advantage for Dominion to settle now.”

Read the rest of Stelter's piece for a good crash course on the main points Dominion identified in its suit, the specific lies Fox News spread about its role in the fantasyland plot to rob strong successful man Donald Trump of his rightful election victory.

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson is shouting FUUUUUUUUUCK DO NOT SETTLE FUUUUUUUUUUUCK!

“PLEASE Dominion --- Do not settle with Fox! You're about to prove something very big. https: //t.co/Sg9TZeatOa” — Gretchen Carlson (@Gretchen Carlson) 1681696892

As Yahoo! News reminds us:

After leaving the network in 2016, Carlson received a reported $20 million settlement from her former employer over sexual harassment allegations against then-CEO Roger Ailes.

And she would very much like to be out of the NDA that was part of that settlement.

“Here's my take on Fox-Dominion case-(as I'm sending telepathic messages to Dominion to not settle!) I can talk about the current case-but I can't then answer next logical question (b/c of my NDA)-"Did Fox ever ask you to make up shit when you were there?" Therein lies the problem” — Gretchen Carlson (@Gretchen Carlson) 1681697211

So that's what's going on with that.

Of course, the judge ALSO just hit Fox News with sanctions for maybe being less than forthcoming about what role Rupert Murdoch plays at the network, which matters when it comes to what sorts of documents and communications they were required to turn over in discovery. Also there's that new tape of Rudy Giuliani in November 2020 telling Maria Bartiromo that ACTUALLY he didn't have any evidence Dominion machines could flip votes, and Fox News just turned that evidence over, which has really pissed off the judge.

So yeah, at least from what we can see, it doesn't sound like Fox News is heading into this week with the wind at its back.

Stay strong, Dominion!

We wanna hear more on the stand from Tucker about how "passionately" he hates Donald Trump.

