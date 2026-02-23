Trump announcing his dumb fuckin’ tariffs last year

On Friday, three conservatives on the Supreme Court, Roberts, Gorsuch and Barrett joined the three liberals in deciding that no, President Donald John Trump cannot do EMERGENCY tariffs forever over some made-up non-emergency, and only Congress can levy taxes, as the framers clearly quilled into the Constitution.

¡VIERNES PASADO!

Then, as is his way, the Whiner-In-Chief heaved that certain justices were a disgrace and should be ashamed and blah blah blah, and he was going to, effective immediately, put a 15 percent tariff across the board under a different legal auspice. He blamed the justices some more that he’d be forced to go to court and litigate over the next two to five years so the Treasury never has to pay back all that Barbie- and pencil-tax money retailers were illegally forced to pay. (Unlike what his lawyers said in court, that they knew they’d have to pay them back. Sigh.)

Moreover, Trump’s so cheeseberder-biting mad he says he won’t even use capital letters for the Supreme Court anymore, LOL.

like ee cummings.

Maybe we’ll invent a new poetic form, maybe we’ll have a civil war! The uncertainty exuding from Unstable Genius Monday morning pushed down the value of the dollar, Bitcoin, short-term Treasuries and the Dow — the precious Dow we should all be focusing on instead of child trafficking victims! — even farther under 50,000 dollarpoints.

So now, as we wait for however many months and years of our taxpayer dollars going towards courts telling Trump he can’t do what he just did, as we have for the better part of the past decade of our lives, forward-thinking companies and states are already lining up for a slice of some $133 billion in refunds. Will you, Kevin and Karen Consumer, ever see any of your money again? LOL.

Costco, Revlon, Kawasaki, Bumble Bee Foods and other companies had already sued the administration before the ruling came down, and so are already lined up for a payback.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was first gov out of the gate on Friday, sending Trump a Strongly Worded Letter demanding payback for the $8.7 billion that his state’s residents already spent:

“Your tariff taxes wreaked havoc on farmers, enraged our allies, and sent grocery prices through the roof. This letter and the attached invoice stand as an official notice that compensation is owed to the people of Illinois, and if you do not comply we will pursue further action.”

Then after the Governors’ Association get-together (Wes Moore and Janet Mills attended after all), more leadership piled on.

California governor Gavin Newsom:

“Time to pay the piper, Donald. These tariffs were nothing more than an illegal cash grab that drove up prices and hurt working families, so you could wreck longstanding alliances and extort them. Every dollar unlawfully taken must be refunded immediately — with interest. Cough up!”

Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine also said he’s sending the feds a bill for $2.1 billion.

Never deterred, Monday Trump huffed he can do whatever he wants, and what he wants is to tariff EVEN MORE!

As President, I do not have to go back to Congress to get approval of Tariffs. It has already been gotten, in many forms, a long time ago! They were also just reaffirmed by the ridiculous and poorly crafted supreme court decision! President DJT

Reminder, more than three-fourths of US residents strongly disapprove of the way Trump promised tariffs would make America rich rich rich again, and instead prices have only been going up, because apparently Trump voters never learned-ed in school that tariff means tax. Specifically, tariff means tax on you, American company and/or consumer buying foreign goods! Or maybe voters thought all that tariff talk was more of Art Of Deal’s hi-larious joking.

Trump further pounded,

Any Country that wants to “play games” with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have “Ripped Off” the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. BUYER BEWARE!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

What “game” would foreign countries play when the only action on the field is Trump deciding how much to gouge American consumers? That $133 billion did not make the trade deficit go down, by the way, a misguided premise to begin with. Trump’s volatility only made the dollar weaker, international investors warier, and the price of the US’s debt to itself even higher.

Meanwhile, the European Union’s parliament halted the ratification process of a sweeping trade deal with the US, with the trade committee chief Bernd Lange noting, “Nobody knows what will happen ... and it’s unclear if there will be additional measures or how the United States will really guarantee” its end of the agreement. Wild words to type about a country that little more than a year ago seemed like it would maintain economic hegemony forever.

All of that is not good for THE DOW or the bonds or the dollar or THE TRADE. Won’t somebody think about THEM? Not Trump or Howard Lutnick. When Trump says you get TWO DOLLS, you get TWO DOLLS! And a tax on your wire hangers!

OPEN THREAD.

