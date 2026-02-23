Wonkette

Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
6m

ATTENTION! TO ALL MY FANS ON WONKETTE!

I will be holding a

FREE

Snow Shoveling Class tomorrow morning

at my driveway!

Come and join the class, meet America's favorite comic, and learn proper ways to shovel snow!

My actual driveway and real snow will be provided, so that the training simulates real world conditions.

BRING YOUR OWN SHOVEL!

Linda1961 is woke and proud's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud
5m

Until Dipshit personally pays a price for his crimes and assholery, he will keep doing what he wants.

