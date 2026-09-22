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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
6m

I am curious what it was they thought Trump would do, which specific policy, that would have made agriculture so much better.

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Ambiance Chaser's avatar
Ambiance Chaser
6m

President potash brain figures he can find potash anywhere, makes up deal where none exists, News at 11:00,

Scratch that, the "News" is no longer covering dotards . . .

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