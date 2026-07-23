Wonkette

Wonkette

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Schmannity's avatar
Schmannity
1h

Infantino is my pick to be head of Krogers' produce division. The man knows his red chard.

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Linda1961 aka Pollyanna's avatar
Linda1961 aka Pollyanna
1h

"One of the best-known candidates is Michelle Bachelet, the left-wing former Chilean president and ex-UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. She is a distinguished politician with decades of diplomatic experience, but could nonetheless prove divisive thanks to her outspoken criticism of authoritarian governments."

Sure, Jan, people who criticize authoritarian governments are the divisive ones, and not the authoritarians themselves.

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