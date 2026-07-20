The Trump Curse lives.

We have written about the Trump Curse in sports many times. He jinxed the US men’s soccer team during its World Cup run. He jinxed the Knicks when he attended the first NBA Finals game the team had hosted in a quarter of a century. He jinxed the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl a couple of years back. He showed up at a Washington Nationals World Series home game in 2019 and the Nats got their asses kicked by the Houston Astros.

And yesterday — ¡Madre de Dios! — he jinxed Argentina in the World Cup final. You cannot convince us otherwise.

Trump insisted on attending the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday. Because the match was on Fox, he got in a quick pre-game interview, during which he was asked which team he was picking to win. The giant baby responded:

“I hate to get involved even though politically it doesn’t matter so much. The head of Argentina is a friend of mine. He’s done a terrific job. But I would say that it’s hard to bet against [Lionel] Messi. ... I just think it’s very hard to bet against Messi. He’s great.

Argentina fans might as well have given up right then. Sorry, folks. Your team pulled off some spectacular wins during its World Cup run, and Lionel Messi may very well be the all-time greatest soccer player. But the Trump Curse remains undefeated.

Really, you could have given up in March when Messi visited the White House with the rest of his Inter Miami team to celebrate winning the Major League Soccer championship. Or when Trump shit-talked the entire nation of Spain during the NATO summit just a couple of weeks ago. That was probably the moment Spain locked up the trophy:

“Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don’t participate. They don’t pay. I don’t want anything to do with Spain. Cut off all trade with Spain, please, including visits,” he said at a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. “Don’t even talk to them. They’re hopeless, bad people.”

It is kind of fun, though, to imagine both Spanish and Argentinian fans shouting ¡Come merida! at Trump during the match for completely different reasons.

Attending the match was just one way in which Trump, with his instinctive need to have everyone pay attention to him all the time, tried to insert himself into the festivities. For instance, he had his helicopter make a low pass over the stadium as he arrived on Sunday.

Trump was loudly booed when he was shown on a stadium screen after the pre-game playing of the Argentinian and Spanish national anthems. He was booed again as he and FIFA president Gianni Infantino made their way onto the field. But boy, those boos sounded pretty loud to us:

Fans would have booed Trump by himself. They would have booed Infantino by himself. But put both of them together in booing range of tens of thousands of soccer fans after the whole red card reversal incident involving the US team earlier in the tournament, and you get a near-volcanic eruption of boos.

But most embarrassing of all was when, after handing the Spanish team its trophy and each player an individual medal, Trump couldn’t let the players have their moment. Instead, he stood awkwardly on the stage while the players celebrated and ignored him. Infantino had to run across the stage to drag him off camera as he stood there grinning and clapping and looking as if he was not totally sure where he was.

This footage will be replayed more than the Zapruder film:

Don’t worry, FIFA cropped Trump out of Spain’s official victory photo, and so did Spain.

This isn’t even the first time Trump refused to get off the stage at a championship soccer match. A year ago, he pulled the same stunt when England’s Chelsea football club won the World Cup Club Final in the same stadium. And to add insult to injury, FIFA gave him a copy of that tournament’s trophy, which he seems to think is the real one and which is now on display in the Oval Office. Probably right next to his phony FIFA peace prize.

If Trump says anything positive about our beloved Boston Red Sox while they are in the middle of their current 13-games-and-counting win streak, we might very well die from apoplexy.

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[The Telegraph (archive link) / The Guardian]

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