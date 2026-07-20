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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
39m

Contempt and hatred are the only things Piggy has ever actually earned in his life.

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Lionel “8647” Hutz's avatar
Lionel “8647” Hutz
21m

We are at the point that the only chance the US has of winning the current Gulf War is by Trump declaring that he is rooting for Iran to win.

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