Wonkette

Wonkette

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swmnguy's avatar
swmnguy
2h

I mentioned the other day that Daughter's boyfriend called me to say he was going to pop the question.

Well, he did, and she said yes. On the shores of Gitchee Gumi, on a cold gray windy day. Their friends they went camping with knew it was going to happen and got some sweet photos, from a distance.

So happy for them. They're great kids and make a fine couple.

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Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️'s avatar
Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️
4h

"Democrats should be pounding that message at every opportunity" And many are not. Why? They have the same campaign donors as the republicans, that's why.

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