Oh boy, there’s going to be a new Trump Tower! Guess where, and guess what it looks like? If you said bonesawin’ Saudi Arabia and a multi-story clitoral hood, give yourself a reward! Eric, the dumbest and most lamprey-faced of the sons and Trump Organization executive vice president, licked the Cheeto dust off his fingers to Twit a rendering. Behold!

That beauty is a $530 million hotel resort in Jeddah, with 47 floors and 350 apartments. But wait, there’s more, the company is also slapping its name on two unspecified building projects in Riyadh.

What happened to investing in America? Or the word “emoluments”? Or conflicts of interest? Ho, ho, ho! Nobody’s even pretending to care about that kind of thing any more!

The Trump Organization isn’t actually building anything themselves, silly, this is a brand-licensing deal. The actual building will be done by Dar Global, the international arm of Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan, which is also building a golf resort with the Trump name in Oman, and one in Dubai.

That family sure does have a love affair with the Saudis! Uncle Mohammed bin Salman has been known to stuff billions in Jared Kushner’s knickers pockets for him to play with, and make it rain riyals at Poppy’s New Jersey golf resort and ex-wife cemetery to help them sportswash their LIV golf tournament. When you think of the Saudi government, don’t think of them murdering Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and chopping the body into bits, think of gentlemanly golf! Don’t think about how the country enslaves foreign workers, and women are legally property of their husbands, think of the high-thread-count sheets that the enslaved foreign workers will make your bed with, if you pay their masters the right price!

He’s not a torturer, said Jared. He’s a visionary.

Remember when Jared had a secret meeting with MBS, and then coincidentally all of MBS’s rivals and enemies got locked in the Ritz Carlton in Riyadh? Apparently the only regret was those hotel dollars should’ve gone in the Trump family’s pockets instead.

Trump’s BFF Elon is having an affair with the Saudis as well; Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz’s Kingdom Holding is the second-biggest shareholder in “X,” with an investment of $1.9 billion in stock, or four percent of the company.

Jaranka have been on a foreign resort-investing spree themselves.

Should we be worried that this might affect US foreign policy? Ho ho, again! Saudi Arabia is actually only fourth in the list of countries that lined Poppy’s pockets during his presidency. The House Oversight Committee found that least 20 other countries paid him or his countries directly during his last administration, and according to the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), China was the top “donor,” slipping him $5.7 million. In 2019 CREW identified 3,740 conflicts of interest, including political events at Trump properties, foreign trademarks to Trump businesses, and foreign officials and members of Congress staying at Trump hotels, and former EPA administrator Scott Pruitt even getting a deal on a used Trump hotel mattress.

But but but, price of eggs! Hunter Biden’s dong!

