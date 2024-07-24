The judiciary sure can’t do enough favors for a certain 78-year-old 34-time felon these days!

The Supremes bestowed upon him those retroactive Unitary Executive Godly federal powers on July 1, so the DC and New York 34 election-fraud felony cases will get gutted and stuffed with old newspapers. Then an all-Republican three-judge appeals panel in Georgia kicked the can on his fraud me up 11,780 votes case down the road even more, putting off his MEAN FANI WILLIS UNFAIR TO TRUMP appeal all the way to December 5. And THEN Judge Aileen Cannon ripped up the entire DOCUMENTS IN THE SHITTER case and threw it into the air like confetti while spinning around like Marlo Thomas in “That Girl.”

There’s so much going on with that one-man crime wave that it fries your brain. Hurry up, Prosecutor Mamala, we need you!

So maybe you forgot that one still lurking in the shadows waiting to kick him where it hurts: the $471-million-and-growing that he owes to New York state for his FRAUDS on bankers and insurers. Remember that one? Back on February 16, Judge Arthur Engoron handed Trump his ass in a scorcher of a decision that pronounced him, two of his fug sons, and their perjuring accountant a nest of lying, lawbreaking frauds.

Ah, that was a fun one. Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg perjured himself, and got sent back to Rikers for six months, where he still is, until September and got out early on account of his good behavior.

Judge Engoron barred Big Don, Uday, and Qusay from doing business in New York for three and two years respectively, appointed their company a nanny to watch the books for further hinky business for the next three years, and handed them a big fat bill. Which has been racking up interest at the rate of about $114,000 a DAY, or about $3.4 million a month! Associated Press reporter Mike Sislak made an online calculator, so you can watch the fines compound, because math can be fun!

Anyhoo, back in April, the collections on the cash he owes New York got paused pending appeal, when billionaire Don Hankey, the “King of Subprime Car Loans,” agreed to put up $175 million in a Schwab cash account.

Trump had six months to file an appeal, and of course he waited days before it was due to turn it in. Because don't you know things can change, things'll go your way, if you hold on for one more day?

The appeal is a 116-page blather of his usual hits, of course, including the arguments his lawyers already argued so repetitively and stupidly that they got fined for time-wasting bullshit. It goes something like

That didn't happen.

And if it did, it wasn't that bad.

And if it was, that's not a big deal.

And if it is, that's not my fault.

And if it was, I didn't mean it.

And if I did, you deserved it.

Wah wah, the New York attorney general just HATES him so much! The golf motel IS TOO worth a gazillion dollars. That Judge was the worst! Erroneous, egregious, draconian, unlawful! Everyone is SO mean! The banks and insurance companies deserved it, because it takes two to lie, one to lie and one to listen. Banks loved making less in interest than they should have because it’s simply a privilege to be near him! Something something statute of limitations!

The Appellate Division says that they’ll hear oral arguments in September, so he can look forward to that right before the election. He’s already whined to them about this case 10 times. They could uphold Judge Engoron’s verdict (almost certainly), reduce or modify the penalty (sure hope fucking not), or overturn the decision entirely (unlikely). And when the Appellate Division tells him to fuck off, he can then whine over their heads to the Court of Appeals. So it might be a while before Trump Tower becomes the new Letitia James Center for the Arts.

That guy sure does spend a lot on lawyers. Won’t it be nice to have all of this back in the headlines come September?

