In case you thought things couldn’t possibly get any more absurd, Donald Trump has officially nominated Nick Adams (Alpha Male) as the ambassador to Malaysia. And at this point, why not? It’s not as though we have any dignity left as a nation anyway.

Nick Adams (Alpha Male), in case you are blissfully unaware, is an internet troll who tweets endlessly about Hooters, Donald Trump, Fortnite (he is opposed!), being an alpha male (obviously), Kid Rock (he’s a fan), M&Ms (he is mad that they had feminist M&Ms?), Starbucks (he is mad that their cups didn’t celebrate Christmas hard enough), Pizza Hut (something to do with drag queens), Taylor Swift (also opposed), and hot tubbing with his boys — no ladies allowed.

I’d be surprised, except for how the GOP is pretty much just the party of 13-year-old edgelord internet trolls these days, anyway. This is who they are.

Here are just a few examples of his nonsense!

Adams is originally from Australia, where he tried his hand at local politics until he was kicked out of the centre-right Liberal Party for having made statements that “were likely to embarrass or cause damage to the reputation of the Liberal Party.”

This is not the only community from which he has been banned. The r/insanepeoplefacebook subreddit was so overwhelmed by constant Nick Adams (Alpha Male) tweets that they banned them entirely, on the grounds that “it's too close to parody to call.”

It’s literally on the sidebar.

So basically the man is the personification of Poe’s Law.

Nick Adams (Alpha Male) has also been known to write a weird amount of fan fiction about himself, and even took over the “overheard at a coffee shop” beat after grifter Jacob Wohl disappeared into the ether. Incredibly, he just keeps overhearing all of these people talking about how much they love Donald Trump and JD Vance.

The stories are obviously and blatantly fake as hell, but other right-wing grifters regularly respond to them as if they really happened. It’s hard to tell if they’re stupid or if they’ve all simply agreed to be in a world of pure imagination, but I suspect it’s probably the latter.

I believe it’s what the French call “folie à mille.”

While Nick Adams (Alpha Male) frequently rages about drag queens, drag queen story hours and taking children to drag shows, he explicitly encourages parents to take their children to Hooters.

Sadly, Nick Adams (Alpha Male) does not just relegate himself to text and image posting, but occasionally does some video work as well.

Here he is yelling at Pizza Hut about drag queens, I guess.

And here he is yelling at Starbucks over their insufficiently Christmassy coffee cups.

Should he be confirmed by the senate (which, given the Republican majority could certainly happen), this is the man who will be representing the United States in Malaysia.

This, too, is too difficult to differentiate from satire.

