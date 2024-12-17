He said he was going to do it, and emboldened by ABC News sucking his cock, he did it. Donald Trump has sued Ann Selzer and the Des Moines Register for releasing a poll that was wrong in a way that hurt King Weenus The First’s feelings. Not that it affected the election outcome in any way, of course! He still won the election.

But still, though, UNFAIR, off with their heads!

Fox News reports:

President-elect Donald Trump is suing the Des Moines Register and its top pollster J. Ann Selzer for “brazen election interference” and fraud over its final 2024 presidential poll showing Vice President Kamala Harris leading him in Iowa, despite his ultimate victory in the state by more than 13 percentage points, Fox News Digital has learned. The lawsuit was filed Monday night in Polk County, Iowa under the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act and related provisions. It says it seeks “accountability for brazen election interference committed by” the Des Moines Register (DMR) and Selzer “in favor of now-defeated former Democrat candidate Kamala Harris through use of a leaked and manipulated Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll conducted by Selzer and S&C and published by DMR and Gannett in the Des Moines Register on Nov. 2, 2024.”

Uh huh, well we are sure that’s gonna bring down the price of groceries for the people who elected him to bring down the price of groceries, and not for any of this other shit, which is going to become tiresome with normal people real fuckin’ fast. Despite what MAGA may have heard on TV, “suing the newspaper for aggravated Hurt My Feelings” actually isn’t a very strong look and solves nothing about “the rent is too damn high.”

As Trump himself explained after the election:

“I have more complaints on grocery, the word ‘grocery,’ you know, it’s a sort of simple word, but it sorta means like everything you eat, the stomach is speaking, it always does.”

Very good, Mister President! The “grocery” is the stomach that is speaking and always does!

Point being, no strong men have tears in their eyes saying “Sir! Sir! The Des Moines Register and Ann Selzer did a bad poll and it scared me!”

Back to Fox News:

The lawsuit is also against the parent company of the Des Moines Register, Gannett, which also owns other publications, including USA Today.

Gotcha. So this is partially just him checking to see if another one of the biggies will open wide and suck.

“Contrary to reality and defying credulity, defendants’ Harris Poll was published three days before Election Day and purported to show Harris leading President Trump in Iowa by three points; President Trump ultimately won Iowa by over thirteen points,” the lawsuit states.

Do lawsuits have to have a point or can they just babble? The poll was wrong. Selzer’s assumptions turned out to be wrong. She even quit because she had so much egg on her face.

Trump attorneys said Selzer’s prediction of Harris’ three point lead in “deep-red Iowa was not reality, it was election-interfering fiction.” Trump attorneys said Selzer had “prided herself on a mainstream reputation for accuracy despite several far less publicized egregious polling misses in favor of Democrats” and said she “would have the public believe it was merely a coincidence that one of the worst polling misses of her career came just days before the most consequential election in memory, was leaked and happened to go against the Republican candidate.”

We guess lawsuits don’t have to have a point, because again this summary is from Fox News, and if anybody would try to make this gibberish make sense for Dear Leader’s benefit, they would.

“The Harris Poll was no ‘miss’ but rather an attempt to influence the outcome of the 2024 Presidential Election,” the lawsuit states, adding that “defendants and their cohorts in the Democrat Party hoped that the Harris Poll would create a false narrative of inevitability for Harris in the final week of the 2024 Presidential Election.”

Whatever.

“Instead, the November 5 election was a monumental victory for President Trump in both the Electoral College and the Popular Vote, an overwhelming mandate for his America First principles, and the consignment of the radical socialist agenda to the dustbin of history.”

Usually when a lawsuit is written for an audience of one, they mean the judge, as opposed to an audience of the plaintiff using it as fap material.

Trump lawyers argued that “left-wing pollsters have attempted to influence electoral outcomes through manipulated polls that have unacceptable error rates and are not grounded in widely accepted polling methodologies.”

Uh huh.

“While Selzer is not the only pollster to engage in this corrupt practice, she had a huge platform and following and, thus, a significant and impactful opportunity to deceive voters,” the lawsuit states. “As Selzer knows, this type of manipulation creates a narrative of inevitability for Democrat candidates, increases enthusiasm among Democrats, compels Republicans to divert campaign time and money to areas in which they are ahead, and deceives the public into believing that Democrat candidates are performing better than they really are.”

OK.

The lawsuit states that Democrats’ “need for fake polling was even more acute than usual in the 2024 Election, given Harris’s many fatal weaknesses as a candidate and lack of appeal to critical swaths of the traditional Democrat base.”

He finished yet? He need a towel?

Trump attorneys are suing under the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act, alleging that defendants “engaged in an ‘unfair act or practice’ because the publication and release of the Harris Poll ‘caused substantial, unavoidable injury to consumers that was not outweighed by any consumer or competitive benefits which the practice produced.’” They also said consumers were “badly deceived and misled as to the actual position of the respective candidates in the Iowa Presidential race.” “Moreover, President Trump, the Trump 2024 Campaign, and other Republicans were forced to divert enormous campaign and financial resources to Iowa based on the deceptive Harris Poll,” the lawsuit states, adding that consumers of the Des Moines Register and Iowans who contributed to Trump’s 2024 campaign were “similarly deceived.”

Oh my fucking god.

Y’all hear Trump is still a felon in New York? Yeah, that judge told him to eat shit. Somehow Supreme Court rulings granting permanent immunity to presidents don’t apply to crimes committed when people weren’t the president.

Who knew?

[Fox News]

