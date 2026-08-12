Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
4h

Credit where due: "Pied-à-Terrorist" is gratefully stoled from Evan in the Wonkette Sekrit Chatcave.

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Old Man Yells at Cloud's avatar
Old Man Yells at Cloud
4h

Of course MAGAts hate French things; It is for lazy communists! French doesn't even have a word for entrepreneur.

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