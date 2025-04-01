Welp, how is Putin humiliating Trump and making him look like a bitch lately?

Instead of that end-to-war Trump promised everybody on the campaign trail that he’d have worked out in 24 hours, on Friday Putin upped his demands instead, who could have predicted it? In addition to foreign governments stopping aid to Ukraine, he wants Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be putsched out as president in favor of a “temporary international administration” (AKA Russian puppet government). He says he plans to “finish off” Ukrainian troops, and is expanding the Russian military in the most bolshoy way since 2011, conscripting 160,000 more unfortunate souls. Sure doesn’t sound like he’s thinking about making Trump some peace!

And after Trump tried everything he could think of to make Zelenskyy surrender. He did his opposite-day routine, blaming Ukraine for starting the war and calling Zelenskyy a dictator (even /r/Conservative couldn’t swallow that one). He hosted that embarrassing meltdown where he, JD Vance, and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend tag-teamed Zelenskyy to berate him for not wearing a suit or saying “thank you” enough times. He stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine and cut off their satellite access, as Putin had demanded (Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed 10 days later that it was restored), and has permanently terminated all support for restoring Ukraine’s energy grid. And he tried to shake down Ukraine for rights to every mineral mined there for the rest of time. Because Trump’s peace plan has always been to get OUR ALLY Ukraine to surrender and give its violent occupier OUR ENEMY Russia everything that it wants.

But unlike Trump, Ukraine is not interested in giving up freedoms and letting any part of itself go behind the old Iron Curtain for some musty dictator rule. And dictator Russia is not happy with anything less than total dictating. And so after all Trump’s trouble to get the Ukrainians served on the table with a nice chianti, the Russians just patted li’l Marco Rubio on the head and said “sure, we agree on a 30-day ceasefire … PSYCH” and kept on attacking the shit out of Ukraine with missiles and armed drones, hitting residential neighborhoods, another hospital, and an energy facility. He tried to give Putin everything, but the guy won’t even do a performative ceasefire for him for 48 hours to make him look the tiniest bit less impotent!

It’s enough to make a guy do RRGRR noises! Early Sunday, President Bone Spurs called into NBC News “very angry” and “pissed off” at Putin’s demands, and how Putin made words that questioned the legitimacy of beloved Ukrainian President Zelenskyy (even though that is also a pastime of Trump’s). And Trump mumblegrumbled that he was going to extra-sanction Russia, with TARIFFS, because TARIFFS TARIFFS TARIFFS.

“If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault — which it might not be — but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia. That would be that if you buy oil from Russia, you can’t do business in the United States. There will be a 25 percent tariff on all oil, a 25- to 50-point tariff on all oil.”

Might be Russia’s fault? How much of doing his own research does this motherfryer still need to do? He also made a tariff mumblebluff back in March, and nobody really believed him then either, because he is not credible.

How long did his performative hissyfit last? Barely hours! Later Sunday, from Air Force One, Trump was already back to trashing Zelenskyy for not signing his extortionist minerals deal and praising Putin again. Guess he has no other cards in his deck.

“[Zelenskyy’s] trying to back out of the rare earth deal and if he does that he’s got some problems, big, big problems.” Just talking about OUR ALLY that we promised to defend from Russia like they’re the city councilman responsible for garbage contracts at The Esplanade.

But that Putin, what a guy! “You're talking about Putin,” he said, like he is Shaft. “I don't think he's going to go back on his word.” Yes, the guy who has broken at least 190 agreements on Ukraine with the US and international community would not dream of such a thing!

It surely occurs to Trump that if Putin takes over Ukraine, that also makes Trump a BIG FUCKING LOSER. The little hamster wheels in his brain are working overtime trying to find a way to justify all this losing to anyone but his most fervent cultists. And justify it he must, because he’s bound by whatever unholy deals he made with the guy whose shithole country has an economy smaller than Texas’s. Turns out appeasing Putin has just emboldened him, because of course it has.

But, buy the ticket, take the ride.

Too bad the rest of the world also has to be on this ride!

[Mary Trump / NBC/ Reuters]

Follow me on Bluesky!

Share

One-time and recurring $$$ for Wonkette!