Here’s one we should all have seen coming. Donald Trump has launched the equivalent of a nuclear attack on the United States of America, the nation he clearly hates the most (and hates him back). Donald Trump despises our small-D democratic allies around the world, and he is clearly beholden to Russia’s Vladimir Putin, which makes him “Putin’s ho” or “Putin’s bitch” or whatever you want to call him. (“Traitor” is probably the most efficient term.)

And oh boy, does he hate Ukraine and its president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, both on behalf of Putin, and because Zelenskyy possesses the easy confidence, integrity, and strength of a man Trump is physically incapable of being. He’s in the process of cutting off military aid to Ukraine, for Putin. He’s stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine, for Putin. (No fair when Ukraine can see the Russian military attacks and rapes and murders coming, eh, Vladimir?)

Why wouldn’t he also be behind the scenes (maybe even along with his buds in the Russian government?) trying to mount a coup in Ukraine to get Zelenskyy out of power, and install maybe a more subservient pro-Russian leader — you know, somebody else who is Putin’s bitch — so Putin can just go ahead and seize the nation he thinks he’s entitled to?

Reporting in Politico Europe suggests that’s precisely what’s happening.

In a lot of ways the story rhymes with pretty much every other story that features Donald Trump and Ukraine. Before he chaired Trump’s 2016 campaign “for free,” Paul Manafort worked for years under a Russian oligarch, among other things to install a pro-Russian stooge as Ukraine’s president. During Trump’s first term, he was constnatly sniffing the asses of Zelenskyy’s pro-Russian rivals trying to get fake dirt on the Bidens to help him steal the 2020 election.

Now Trump’s reportedly sniffing their asses trying to get rid of Zelenskyy himself.

[Four senior] Trump allies held talks with Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko, a remorselessly ambitious former prime minister, and senior members of the party of Petro Poroshenko, Zelenskyy’s immediate predecessor as president, according to three Ukrainian parliamentarians and a U.S. Republican foreign policy expert. The discussions centered on whether Ukraine could hold quick presidential elections. These are being delayed in line with the country’s constitution because Ukraine remains under martial law. Critics of holding elections say they could be chaotic and play into Russia’s hands, with so many potential voters serving on the front lines or living abroad as refugees.

Wait, didn’t the Ukrainian parliament just unanimously affirm that elections will wait as long as Russia is attacking it unprovoked? It did.

Also, isn’t Zelenskyy’s approval rating higher than Donald Trump’s, maybe higher than ever since Trump and JD Vance tried to play a tag-team game of Daddy Who Beats Me with Zelenskyy in the Oval, since Ukrainians tend to rally around the president when enemies threaten him? Also yes, despite how Trump has been brainwashed by the Kremlin lies he wants to believe, that Zelenskyy’s approval rating is four percent, that he’s the real dictator, that people just haaaaate him.

Sounds like the Kremlin’s fluffers in the Trump administration are high on the borscht too:

The Trump aides are confident that Zelenskyy would lose any vote due to war fatigue and public frustration over rampant corruption. Indeed, his poll ratings have been in decline for years, although they have picked up in the wake of last week’s Oval Office brawl, when the Ukrainian leader was shown the door after being berated by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. The most recent poll shows Zelenskyy still comfortably ahead in the race for the presidency. […] Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has falsely accused Kyiv of canceling the election. (In response to the news in this article, Elon Musk tweeted: “Ukraine needs to hold an election. Zelensky would lose by a landslide.”)

Still so amazing to see that title in front of Russia’s Girlfriend’s name.

Politico quotes the most recent polling: 44 percent say they’d support Zelenskyy to continue as president. Second place is people Trump’s team are talking to some other guy entirely, who’s more than 20 points behind Zelenskyy.

Poroshenko? Ten percent. Tymoshenko? 5.7.

Also, if you read the quotes from those folks in the Politico article, you’ll note that neither Poroshenko nor Tymoshenko seems quiiiiite on board with what Trump and Putin clearly want to happen here. You can sense some jockeying and some both-sides-playing, but they don’t sound exactly like they’re the puppets Trump and Putin would want them to be.

But sure! We’re talking about Trump and Russia! Surely they can figure out a way to fake election results and install some kind of Putin’s bitch in the Ukrainian presidency, yeah?

So they’re reportedly cooking up this drug deal to see if they can do a presidential election really, really fast, like as soon as there’s a ceasefire, but before they really start talking about a peace agreement.

Class, pop quiz: What does “peace agreement for Ukraine and Russia” mean when these traitorous anal fistulas say it?

Exactly.

“The idea of an early presidential election is also being pushed by the Kremlin,” says Politico, as if we’re talking about two different things.

Still talking about people who are clearly on the Kremlin’s leash — if you’re on Trump’s leash, you’re on the Kremlin’s leash, suckas — Politico notes that in the US, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Senator Lindsey Graham are huffing and puffing that Zelenskyy needs to be removed if he can’t learn to play nice with Stupid Hitler. (They don’t call him Stupid Hitler, we do.)

As for other Ukrainians, it’s clear they’ve just been shoved into a really fucked up place by the Russian vassal Trump and the belligerent pile of human butthair and Nazi eyes that serves as his vice president. They know how fucked they might be if they can’t get Trump and the US back to the table. They have to care first about the safety of Ukraine.

Also we all know there’s some motherfuckers over there trying to figure out how they can use this to get ahead.

For some perspective, Politico quotes Oleksandr Merezhko, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Ukrainian parliament, on why Trump (Putin) really wants Zelenskyy gone:

“I believe Trump doesn’t care about whether Ukraine has elections or not. It’s Putin’s narrative, Putin’s goal. Trump is being used by Putin to impose elections on Ukraine with only one purpose, to undermine us from within. He wants to remove Zelenskyy because he is a symbol of our resistance. Putin understands that an election campaign during times of war will be destructive for our unity and for our stability,” he said.

And anything that’s destructive to Ukraine is for the benefit of Putin and for MAGA traitor Republicans and for Trump.

We can only hope that regular Ukrainians — the actual victims in Putin’s war, which we guess is also Trump’s war now — see through this shit from a mile away.

Oh what’s that? That polling of Ukrainians says literally only 17 percent of them have a favorable view of Trump?

God be with those people, they’re smarter than half the dipshits in America.

[Politico Europe]

