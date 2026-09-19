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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
24m

Yep. And this is part of the reason for the season. A lot of horrible people need an excuse—no matter how tiny—to vote for America's Pilonidal Cyst and/or his intellectually bankrupt unreconstructed party. Everything else, "groceries," "inflation," they know this asshole can't do anything good about it. They know the party won't help those things. But the party will help with their true desire...tormenting and disappearing the minorities that they hate.

This is why every single campaign now for the Republicans is vile sadopopulism. It's given them the keys to the kingdom. And as long as they keep doing things like tormenting minorities (trans people for example are easy to demonize since they're so small in number), many Americans are more than happy to give them power to fuck the entire country and loot the remains.

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PRW's avatar
PRW
24m

"Trump Very Proud Of His ‘Willie " What there is of it, anyway.

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