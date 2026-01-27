Donald Trump flanked by people who can smell him

First of all, the heartbreaking news: Donald Trump will not be waddling onto Air Force One and taking flight so that he might attempt the Super Bowl on February 8, which is scheduled to be played in Santa Clara, California.

It’s just too far away, he says. That’s right, the almost 80-year-old president who allegedly has the best health of anybody who’s ever lived, he’s so healthy he’s sick of health, can’t make it because it’s too far.

“It’s just too far away,” says Trump. “I would. I’ve (gotten) great hands (at) the Super Bowl. They like me.”

Yeah sure.

Trump went to the Super Bowl last year because the was riding high on his own supply of the hilarious lie that he had just won in a landslide (he did not) and he really thought he was going to watch his MAGA Kansas City Chiefs win. Instead, as usual, everything Trump touches dies, or turns into a pathetic loser and then dies, and the Eagles won.

(Sadly, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has been a bit up Trump’s ass over the past year, despite declining to join Trump’s new sports and fitness council back in August, after Trump preemptively announced him as a member. Sorry, man, you just don’t play golf with Hitler.)

Anyway, Trump is scared of getting booed. Last time he went to a football game he got booed, loudly. When moments of silence are held for his regime’s latest murder victims, arenas go silent until people start screaming “FUCK ICE!” which is another kind of prayer. The US national anthem is being booed abroad. And all of that is exactly what he, and the United States under his regime, deserve. Humiliation, at home and abroad.

But yeah, he’s scared. He’s scared he’ll get booed and laughed at by the whole world, and it’ll all be on camera, and everybody there will laugh at him, and everybody at home will laugh, and your mom will say, “Ohhhhh, is that the new Super Bowl commercial for Doritos-flavored M&Ms?” and you will say, “No, Mom, everybody is laughing at Donald Trump,” and your mom will say, “Oh good, fuck that little bitch.”

Trump is also upset because, on top of how he is the most hated man in America, and the most hated man in the world, he’s also personally loathed by all the performers. You’ve got Bad Bunny doing the halftime show in all his glorious woke sexually fluid Puertorriqueño-ness. That guy hasn’t been doing concerts in the mainland US because he doesn’t want them to be invaded by Trump’s ICE Gestapo looking for its latest kidnapping, rape, and murder victims.

Now Green Day is playing the Super Bowl opening ceremony, the same Green Day that changes its “I’m not part of a redneck agenda” line in the song “American Idiot” to “I’m not part of a MAGA agenda.” The same Green Day whose lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong correctly calls Trump a fascist. (It doesn’t give Trump a thrill in his Depends when Billie Joe says it, not like when Zohran says it.)

“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” Trump told the New York Post, in a typical moment of projection. As if anybody needs Bad Bunny or Billie Joe to “sow hatred” against Trump, because let’s be honest, that’s the only hatred that matters to him.

But no, no! He’s not skipping it because Bad Bunny or Billie Joe are going to sing that Trump should eat shit and step on a scorpion! And he’s not skipping it because known lesbian and decent person Brandi Carlile is singing the national anthem, what with all its woke lines about “home of the brave,” which probably really hurts the feelings of pussies like ICE agents and Stephen Miller.

He’s skipping it because too far.

“I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”

Maybe he’s just at that age where he needs to be close to his own personal toilet at all times. Especially after the way he shit the bed in Davos.

The NFL continues to not care — and thank God — what Trump or any other overvalued white supremacist thinks about its choice of performers this year. The Athletic at the New York Times quotes NFL chief marketing officer Tim Ellis, who said in October, “There’s a lot of people right now who don’t like Bad Bunny being in the Super Bowl halftime show. Well, not everyone has to like everything we do. Bad Bunny is f—ing awesome.”

In November, Dallas Cowboys chief brand officer Charlotte Jones, daughter of Jerry, was on Stephen Miller’s Nazi troll wife Katie’s podcast and didn’t take the bait when the host tried to goad her into joining her in a white supremacist bellyaching session about Bad Bunny.

“I think it’s awesome, and I think our Latina fan base is amazing,” Jones replied. “When you think about the Super Bowl, you want the No. 1 performer in the world to be there. We’re on a global stage, and we can’t ever forget that. Our game goes out to everybody around the world. And to get the premier entertainer to want to be a part of our game, I think, is amazing. “We have a mixed culture. I mean, our whole society is based on immigrants that have come here and founded our country, and I think we can celebrate that, and I think the show’s going to be amazing.”

Anybody who has a burr up their ass about the Super Bowl’s musical entertainment is, as usual, free to go somewhere and fist themselves while cleverly insisting in Facebook comments sections that they’ve never heard of the most-streamed artist on the planet.

That goes for the president, too, obviously.

While Lumpy Hitler is making the Super Bowl great again by boycotting it, there are growing signs that more and more people and entities around the world are getting boycott-curious when it comes to the high-profile international sporting events on the US’s docket in the next few months and years. This is a story we’ve been following for a year, but it’s really picking up steam now, especially after ICE started committing a weekly murder.

The former president of FIFA, Sepp Blatter, has now spoken out in support of people boycotting traveling to the US for the World Cup this year. You know, because of everything. On Twitter, he said:

Travel Weekly explains that Mark Pieth, a Swiss anti-corruption lawyer who worked on FIFA reform back during that big scandal in the 20-teens, did an interview with the Swiss paper Der Bund, where he said:

“If we consider everything we've discussed, there's only one piece of advice for fans: Stay away from the USA! You'll see it better on TV anyway. And upon arrival, fans should expect that if they don't please the officials, they'll be put straight on the next flight home. If they're lucky.”

He mentioned the ICE murder of Renee Good. ICE hadn’t murdered Alex Pretti yet when Pieth gave that interview, but the comments from Blatter were just yesterday.

Meanwhile Oke Göttlich, a German football (soccer) bigwig — president of Bundesliga club St. Pauli, a VP of the German Football Association, per European Politico — did an interview with German paper Hamburger Morgenpost where he said that „Zeitpunkt ist definitiv gekommen“ for a World Cup boycott, which means “The time has definitely come.”

“Es ist zeit,” he said. (It is time.)

Mehr (more):

“What were the justifications for the boycotts of the Olympic Games in the 1980s?” Göttlich told the Hamburger Morgenpost. “By my reckoning, the potential threat is greater now than it was then. We need to have this discussion.”

He also appeared to talk some shit about Gianni Infantino, current FIFA president, who is all the way up Donald Trump’s ass. So that’s interesting.

French Sports Minister Marina Ferrari isn’t joining the boycott train, saying that “As it stands now, there is no desire from the ministry for a boycott of this great competition.” As it stands, she said. “Now, I will not anticipate what could happen, but I have also heard voices raised from certain political blocs. I am one who believes in keeping sport separate [from politics]. The World Cup is an extremely important moment for those who love sport.”

That came after another French politician, a leftist named Eric Coquerel, said it would be kinda fuckin’ weird for France to go play in the World Cup in the US if the US attacked Greenland. “Seriously, does one imagine going to play the World Cup in a country who attacks its ‘neighbors,’ threatens to invade Greenland, destroys international law?” said Coquerel.

And Le Monde quotes “Frenchman Claude Le Roy, a veteran coach who guided Cameroon to the 1988 Africa Cup of Nations title,” who said oui, the African teams should boycott the fucking World Cup: “Does Donald Trump deserve to host a football World Cup? I don't think so, and it's time people spoke up.”

By the way, that Le Monde story was published the day before Trump caved on Greenland at Davos, in case you were wondering if these things might be related somehow. Which means all those comments also came before ICE murdered Alex Pretti.

It’s starting.

Dave Zirin notes at The Nation that comments like those from Göttlich move the Overton Window on subjects like this, but that the conversation is long overdue. It was time when Trump and Marco Rubio started kidnapping college students for writing blog posts the regime didn’t like in their school newspapers, when JD Vance started making jokes about deporting people who come to the US for the tournament.

But fine, let’s have it now, while the World Cup is still months out and people can cancel their reservations. More from that German soccer guy Göttlich, as quoted in Zirin’s piece:

“As organizations and society, we’re forgetting how to set taboos and boundaries, and how to defend values,” Göttlich said. “Taboos are an essential part of our stance. Is a taboo crossed when someone threatens? Is a taboo crossed when someone attacks? When people die? I would like to know from Donald Trump when he has reached his taboo, and I would like to know from [German soccer chief] Bernd Neuendorf and Gianni Infantino.”

So that’s how that is going.

In related news, it’s being reported that the ICE Nazis are going to be doing some kind of security at the Milan Olympics next month. No, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hasn’t asked Trump for deportation help. But details are scarce and weird.

Apparently there’s a rumor in Italy that they’re supposed to be protecting JD Vance — which would normally be the Secret Service’s job, obviously — but that’s not confirmed. Italian officials say it’s all routine, that it’s the HSI part of ICE, not ERO — Homeland Security Investigations, not Enforcement and Removal Operations — and they’re doing the types of things they always do at the Olympics. Of course, in the Trump regime, everybody is the Gestapo, including HSI. (And including the FBI and the IRS and everybody else they send along for the ride with the ICE Nazis.)

Regardless, people in Italy are fucking pissed. Milan’s Mayor Giuseppe Sala told a local radio station, “This is a militia that kills, a militia that enters into the homes of people, signing their own permission slips. It is clear they are not welcome in Milan, without a doubt.”

Maybe the Europeans should arrest them. Could be a real hoot, you don’t know!

[Miami New Times / Travel Weekly / European Politico / Le Monde / The Nation]

